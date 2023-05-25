Dunedin alleyway sex attack offender's release imminent

A sexual offender has acknowledged her offending, as she prepares to end her sentence of almost seven years.

Alex Aleti Seu, 37, dragged a drunk man into a Dunedin alleyway and sexually assaulted him in 2016. She pleaded guilty to two of unlawful sexual connection and three of indecent assault in 2017.

Seu, who identifies as female, appeared before the Parole Board earlier this month.

Seu, who spoke briefly to the board, said that through her psychological treatment she had come to terms with what she had done and the challenges facing her as she gets on with her life.

The first sexual violation involved Seu dragging the male victim into an alleyway near the former Captain Cook Tavern and pushed him into a brick wall, stunning him.

Seu then committed sex acts on the man, before he managed to break free and run away.

The second violation was while she was on bail for the first offence.

Seu has six prior convictions, including for violence, but no prior sexual offence.

The parole decision noted her jail sentence was due to expire in July, and she was continuing psychological work, and was recommended for a drug treatment programme.

Finding suitable accommodation upon her release had been an issue for her.

Meanwhile, a psychologist's report assessed her at an average risk of sexual re-offending, which also recommended the drug treatment counselling and a safety plan be prepared.

The parole report noted Seu had positive reports on her conduct in the prison, gets on well with others and was respectful to staff.

Seu had applied to stay at an address in Auckland, and a case manager was confident that the address could be ready when she appears in one month’s time.

Seu told the board she had a desire to return to her previous study and perhaps to pursue her interest in writing.

The board commended her on her rehabilitation work, and ‘’wished her well on her reintegration journey’’.

Seu would be seen again next month, with the board expecting a more detailed release proposal, including residential restrictions and electronic monitoring.