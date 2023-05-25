Beckenridge disappearance: A marker to jump out, or to drive off the cliff?

Two sticks tied together by string which police said was used as a marker near the cliff edge in Curio Bay.

Mike Zhao-Beckenridge was picked up from school around lunchtime by his stepfather John Beckenridge on March 13 2015.

Apart from three sightings in the days following, the pair were never seen again.

Two months later, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay, Southland.

No forensic evidence was found in the car, but there was also no evidence the pair ever left Southland.

Over the next two weeks, a coroner will determine whether the pair are "likely dead".

A police sergeant has told the Coroner’s court how he believed a stick planted at a Curio Bay cliff top was used as a marker by John Beckenridge to direct the car off the cliff at the “best trajectory”.

However, private investigator Mark Templeman asked whether the stick could have been used as a point to jump out of the moving vehicle to avoid plunging into the ocean.

Dougall Henderson was working as a detective on March 22 2015 when he was alerted to the clifftop scene at Curio Bay.

Also found on the clifftop were tyre tracks, two used tea bags and a toothbrush.

“At the start of the 90m flattened vehicle tracks, and if in a sitting position in a vehicle, you could just see the top of the stick,” Henderson said.

“This indicated to me that the stick had been used as a marker directing someone to a particular location on the cliff edge.”

Supplied The toothbrush and used tea bags found at the clifftop scene in Curio Bay.

The blue VW Touareg was found at the bottom of the bay – more than 75m below the cliff top – by police divers five days later.

“To me (it) appeared that being back at that flattened area at the start you wouldn't know which would be the best area to go over that cliff from back there,” Henderson said.

“You’d need to hit something up close or have a marker to say this is what I need to line up with to have the best trajectory.”

Templeman, who is assisting Fiona Lu and her partner Peter Russell, then asked: “Would you accept it was a marker where someone could have jumped from the vehicle?”

Henderson said he couldn’t say.

When asked by Coroner Elliot to clarify their positions, counsel for police Deirdre Elsmore said the stick would direct the car to land in the ocean, rather than on a rocky outcrop in the bay, while Templeman said the stick may indicate where they should point the vehicle but also where to exit it.

Supplied Items found washed up on the coastline in the search for John and Mike-Zhao Beckenridge.

The court also heard it was members of the public, not police who found the first items of interest washed up along The Catlins coast following the disappearance of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and his stepfather.

They included Mike’s backpack and items worn by Mike at school the day he went missing.

During the first four days of the Coroner’s hearing – held at Christchurch Justice Precinct – into the disappearance and possible death of Mike Zhao Beckenridge and John Beckenridge, the court has heard how the public took interest in the case searching land and sea to aid police.

On March 13 2015, Mike was taken by Beckenridge, 64, from his Invercargill school about lunchtime. Apart from one sighting three days later, they were never seen again.

Months later, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay in a remote area of Southland.

After an extensive investigation, police referred the case to the coroner in 2019. The pair remain on the police’s missing persons list.

Over the next two weeks, the coroner has been tasked with deciding whether the pair are likely dead.

John Hawkins Bad weather hampered the recovery of the vehicle, it was two months since the pair had been seen before a helicopter and police divers were able to pull it from the ocean.

Eight years after John Beckenridge’s VW Touareg plunged more than 80m into the unforgiving Catlins Coast, we now know exactly what washed ashore in the days after.

School shoes, a PE uniform with ‘Mike’ written on the label, and a black backpack were among the personal items that washed up on the coastline, detective Dougall Henderson said on Thursday.

On Sunday March 22, before the car had been located in Curio Bay, Henderson faced a race against high tide to secure car parts and other items of interest.

“Some of the initial items located had Mike's name on them. So it was, in my mind, critical that we secure them before we lost them to the tide,” Henderson said.

Supplied One of Mike’s Nike running shoes was found washed up on Curio Bay beach. It was one of only two pairs Mike was believed to have on him at the time.

“I knew the tide was coming in, or almost in, so it was going to start retreating and we didn't want to run the risk of losing any vital evidence that might help identify where Mike and John were.”

The items also included a pair of Blundstone branded boots and a Kangbo branded vest that John Beckenridge was seen wearing on March 16 at the Tokanui Garage. This was the last captured image of him, according to counsel assisting the coroner Lisa Preston KC.

A blue bumper, an aluminium air tank with the label “Volkswagen made in Austria” and the car ignition which had a snapped-off key inside were also among the items, Henderson said.

The hearing continues.