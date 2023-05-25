US family doctor, who fled NZ after crash that left chef with broken back, named

Californian doctor Raman Sidhar, pictured in 2015, was charged with dangerous driving causing injury after a crash in Queenstown.

An American doctor who fled the country days after allegedly causing a head-on crash in Queenstown that left a woman with a broken back can be named.

Raman Sidhar, 72, from California, lost a bid for name suppression in the Queenstown District Court on April 27.

His lawyer immediately indicated he would likely appeal against the decision, giving him interim name suppression for 20 days to allow the appeal to be filed.

Sidhar has since dismissed his lawyer and the appeal period has closed, with no application having been received by the courts.

READ MORE:

* US doctor charged over Queenstown car crash dismisses lawyers, refuses restorative justice

* 'Keyboard warriors' comments not enough to suppress US doctor's name after crash - judge

* 'How do I enforce any sentence?' Judge questions jurisdiction over tourist who fled overseas



The retired family doctor is charged with dangerous driving causing injury on January 27 in Queenstown, although police have indicated the charge may be amended.

It is alleged he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into chef Sara Duan, who was driving to work at 5am.

She was treated for a spinal fracture.

Police sought a warrant to arrest Sidhar when the case was called on May 8 as he had dismissed his legal counsel and declined to participate in restorative justice.

They understood he did not intend to return to New Zealand to face the charge.

Supplied Sidhar fled the country after allegedly causing a crash in Queenstown that left a chef with a broken back.

However, Judge Catriona Doyle said she would not issue the warrant because Sidhar was remanded without plea until his next appearance, on June 6.

In declining the application for name suppression last month, Judge Geoff Rea recognised Sidhar had suffered “unpleasant” attention, including racial abuse, when his name was published – before an interim suppression order was put in place.

However, suppression could not be granted just because a person was upset by comments by “keyboard warriors”, he said.

“I consider the time has passed where the suppression could be granted simply on the basis of a case where people have become upset or concerned about these sorts of comments.

“The public have a very strong interest in a case such as this.”

The judge did allow for the names of Sidhar’s relatives to be suppressed.