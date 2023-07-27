Mama Hooch judge says third man acquitted of rape cannot be guilty 'by association'

Detective Warwick Holmes interviews a man about drugging and sexual assault allegations involving a Mama Hooch patron. The man was acquitted of rape and his name is suppressed.

The judge who convicted the “entitled” and “arrogant” Mama Hooch sexual predators Danny and Roberto Jaz has revealed why he acquitted a third man of rape.

The third man and Roberto Jaz took turns having sex with a drugged woman at the Jaz family’s Venuti restaurant over several hours in April 2017.

Roberto Jaz had given the woman a free drink to skull at Mama Hooch, after which her memories became “muddy”. Later, Danny Jaz took her from the bar to his brother, who was by now at Venuti with other men.

In the kitchen she was helped, she recalled by Roberto Jaz, to snort lines of white powder. Danny Jaz and a fourth man left soon after.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz during their trial at the Christchurch District court earlier this year. (Composite image).

Video of the woman during the sexual encounter that followed showed her chewing her gums and her eyes rolling.

She described herself as “hammered”, “completely out of it” and unable to stop what was happening as Roberto Jaz and the third man took turns doing sex acts with her. She said she did not consent to any sexual activity. The next day she noticed heavy bruising on her breasts.

READ MORE:

* ‘I just roofied her drink’: Mama Hooch sexual predators joked about rape and drink-spiking in secret WhatsApp group chat

* Serial predators drugged, sexually assaulted more than a dozen women patrons from Christchurch's Mama Hooch bar

* Mama Hooch spokesman says he'd 'break their hands' if he caught staff spiking drinks



Judge Paul Mabey found Danny Jaz and Roberto Jaz planned and succeeded in stupefying the woman for sexual purposes, when they knew she was uninterested in them. The woman was a subject of a Whatsapp conversation where she was regarded by the Jaz brothers as “fair game”.

However, the judge found no satisfactory proof the third man participated in the stupefaction or was part of the common purpose. Further, because of sexual comments the woman made during her encounter with him, there were “clear and reasonable grounds for [the third accused] to believe that [she was] consenting to all that was happening to and with her”.

“To convict him would require ... guilt by association.”

The reasoning was contained in Judge Mabey’s 162-pages of written reasons for his verdicts, released on Wednesday.

In one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand, Danny Jaz, 40, and his brother Roberto Jaz, 38, were convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks – planning who they could target on their secret WhatsApp group.

Danny Jaz attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets late at night at Mama Hooch – where he was the bar manager – and forced himself upon them. Roberto Jaz sexually assaulted five women – including the woman he filmed while raping at Venuti, the family’s Italian restaurant on the same block as the bar, where he worked as a chef.

Details of the high-profile case were first reported after blanket suppression lifted on a two-month trial in the Christchurch District Court that began in February. The court heard from a procession of women who were drugged and attacked. Name suppression for the Jaz brothers lifted on May 25.

The women who were drugged – there were more than 30 complainants in total – described blackouts, vomiting, loss of bodily function, eyes rolling back in their heads, and waking in bed naked with no memory of the previous night.

Stuff Judge Paul Mabey has explained why he acquitted a third man of raping a drugged woman.

The brothers and their associates joked in the secret WhatsApp chat group about rape and giving a woman a “roofie colada” (Roofie is slang for Rahypnol – a date rape drug).

Of this, Judge Mabey said in his written reasons: “Whilst the convicted defendants may have joked between each other in a ribald way about sexual issues, their drugging of, and sexual offending against, complainants was deadly serious.”

“All of these matters are indicative of an arrogant, entitled and hubristic approach to young women [who] came within the orbit of the Jaz brothers ... at Mama Hooch and Venuti, and who were seen as fair game indifferent to their rights and indifferent to consent.”

- Additional reporting by Joelle Dally