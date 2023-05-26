Two young men's 'deaths were entirely avoidable' in fiery crash

The car fire in Dunedin which claimed the lives of driver Josiah Mani and passenger William Matthew Joseph Quin.

The death of two young Dunedin men in a fiery crash was completely avoidable, a coroner’s decision says.

Driver Josiah Mani, 24, and passenger William Matthew Joseph Quin died when the car they were in collided with a rubbish truck on King Edward St, in the Dunedin suburb of Kensington on July 4, 2020.

“My friends are in there,’’ a rear-seat passenger, Kevin Quin, who was no relation to William Quin, told a witness shortly after the car burst into flames.

The pair’s deaths were the subject of chamber findings, which have been released by Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Water wrong, then wrong again on sewage leaking into harbour

* 'Lets get you home' - fundraiser to return young league player's body

* Three fatal crashes a 'black day' on Canterbury roads



William Quin, who was from Christchurch and had attended Christ’s College, was studying marine biology at the University of Otago.

Abbey Reid/Supplied It was “only a matter of seconds” before the flames engulfed the whole vehicle, a witness says.

Mani, originally from Papua New Guinea, studied at Otago Boys’ High School and Otago Polytechnic.

The trio involved in the crash had been working at Mainland Poultry, north of Dunedin, and socialised occasionally.

The day before the crash was William Quin’s last day at the poultry farm before returning to university studies. Mani texted Kevin Quin: “let’s get on the piss tonight?”

Later that night, Mani received a letter from Immigration New Zealand, indicating he was going to be deported, with his partner noting he would have been “stressed’’.

Mani, who only held a learner licence, later picked-up his two friends, and they drank at a central Dunedin pub. The trio were later invited to a mutual mate’s place in South Dunedin, where they drank and smoked cannabis.

Mani drove back into town, and the friends drank at a nightclub near the Octagon, staying there until it closed. Kevin Quin felt like he was blacking out and climbed into the back of the vehicle, and fell asleep.

Supplied Josiah Mani played with Dunedin rugby league team Kia Toa Tigers.

At the same time, about 3.30am, an Isuzu Waste Management rubbish truck was travelling north on King Edward St.

When it was outside the Kensington Tavern the driver saw Mani’s Mazda coming “really fast” around the corner, and halfway across his lane, the coroner’s report said.

“It was very clear to see that he was taking the corner too quickly,’’ the truck driver said. He was forced to brake suddenly and move as far as possible to the left.

His truck was “more or less stationary” when it was struck on the front right corner by the front of the Mazda, according to the coroner’s report.

Kevin Quin had no memory of the drive, but came to when he hit his head in the crash. He left the car through the rear passenger door. Meanwhile, the truck driver called 111, and grabbed a fire extinguisher when he saw flames come from the bonnet.

But those flames quickly spread into the cabin of Mani’s Mazda.

The truck driver said it was “only a matter of seconds” before the flames engulfed the whole vehicle. He heard no noises from where the two men remained.

Firefighters battled the blaze, later using equipment to remove the bodies of the front seat driver and passenger. Both bodies had suffered extensive burns.

Mani had alcohol in his blood at a concentration of 254 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crash on King Edward St, Dunedin

A pathologist found that Mani was likely incapacitated by a traumatic head injury and by alcohol intoxication, and was unable to remove himself from the vehicle, where he died of smoke inhalation.

He found William Quin died as a result of a compound depressed skull fracture, with severe brain injury.

“Like so many similar cases that come before coroners, the deaths of Josiah and William resulted primarily from the combination of excessive alcohol consumption and driving,’’ Coroner Borrowdale said.

The crash was caused by Mani crossing over the centreline into the path of the northbound truck, but the primary contributor was excess alcohol consumption before driving, the coroner said.

NICK KENT Dunedin's Kia Toa Tigers rugby league team pays tribute to Josiah Mani, who died in a car crash at the King Edward St site.

The crash “was awful to behold, with Josiah’s car quickly becoming an inferno from which rescue was impossible’’.

“Their deaths were entirely avoidable.’’

The coroner urged all motorists to organise safe transport if they planned to drink.

“Do not take risks with your life, and the lives of your friends and loved ones, by driving while under the influence of alcohol.’’