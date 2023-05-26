Tyson Brown sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering toddler Arapera Fia

Arapera Fia was 2 when she died at Starship Hospital.

Arapera Fia’s father lay by her graveside in the weeks after the toddler’s death. On Friday, he faced his daughter’s killer.

The 2-year-old’s life was cut brutally short when she suffered a sustained and severe beating at the hands of her caregiver’s partner. Her father forever feeling the pain of not being able to see his “precious princess” ever again.

What actually happened to Arapera is unknown, but on Friday, Tyson Brown, the man who Arapera’s caregiver was in a brief relationship with, was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murder.

Brown will spend at least 15 years behind bars.

READ MORE:

* 'My precious princess': Father of Arapera Fia, 2, speaks out after murder verdict

* Guilty verdict in murder trial of 2-year-old Arapera Fia, whānau and jurors in tears

* Crown and defence dispute who inflicted 'severe beating' to 2-year-old Arapera Fia

* Caregiver exchanged messages with murder-accused after 2-year-old's death

* 2-year-old's caregiver denies causing fatal injuries, asks flatmate to stay silent

* Two-year-old's caregiver breaks down while giving evidence at murder trial

* Murder-accused tells police 'it's all my fault' after finding out Arapera Fia's death

* Flatmate details day 2-year-old Arapera Fia was fatally assaulted

* 'Beautiful' Arapera Fia's dad concerned about bruises in a TikTok video

* Man accused of killing baby Googled 'how to wake up someone from deep sleep'



“You still don’t accept you killed Arapera yourself. You should,” Justice David Johnstone said.

As Brown was led away, whānau members began yelling outside the courtroom.

Arapera’s primary caregiver, who cannot be named, was also set to be sentenced after admitting a charge of manslaughter.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown was found guilty of murdering toddler Arapera Fia.

Malcolm Fia, Arapera’s father, faced her daughter’s killer on Friday, telling the court the pain he felt when he found out she had been killed.

“This is the first time I’ve talked about it, but I had to dress Arapera. It took me about 10 minutes just to enter the room, standing at the door crying...

”I just kept talking to her, telling her I was so sorry that I wasn’t there to protect her. It was just so hard to process her not being around,” Fia said.

In the weeks after Arapera’s death, Fia would be her graveside, no matter what the weather.

“I had a feeling my daughter doesn’t know where she was, and she was all alone... and to give her comfort, that’s how I felt.”

He said Brown has taken his legacy away.

“I will never get the chance to hold her again, or take her hand for her first day of school through to graduating from high school, the prom, her 21st, everything.”

Stuff Both Tyson Brown and the caregiver said Arapera’s injuries were caused by her falling off the plastic slide.

Fia also spoke of how he is now starting to feel like it’s time to start healing.

Arapera’s final days

In the months leading up to Arapera’s death, the caregiver began retreating from her family after disagreements. Brown and the caregiver had been in an off-and-on again relationship and then the Covid-19 lockdown struck. Stress levels heightened.

In the week before Arapera died, flatmates became increasingly concerned about the little girl. They noticed bruises, heard Brown yelling and the toddler crying.

Their concerns were raised with Arapera’s father, Arapera’s grandmother and other relatives.

The caregiver even made a TikTok video with Arapera standing in the background looking emotionless.

Brown also took a video of Arapera with bruises, cuts on her face with her eyes filled with tears. He deleted that video shortly after.

“She is clearly upset and scared,” Justice Johnstone said.

The days leading up to Arapera’s death were undoubtedly stressful. Brown tested positive for Covid-19 and was required to isolate at the Gibbons Rd property.

Stuff Arapera Fia was only 2 when she was killed.

The caregiver took Arapera to a testing station and threw the little girl into the back seat.

No one is likely ever to find out what exactly happened on the last day of Arapera’s life. The flatmates heard Brown yelling and screaming and Arapera standing outside in the cold with her face against the porch.

Multiple text messages were exchanged between the caregiver and flatmate Kiana Funaki. The caregiver said Brown blamed her for everything.

At one point on that afternoon, the caregiver took a phone call from health services, advising she’d tested positive for Covid-19. She was on the phone for 30 minutes and some time in that period the Crown said Brown fatally assaulted Arapera.

“You spontaneously allowed your own circumstances and emotions to overcome your responsibilities,” Justice Johnstone said.

At about 5.30pm the pair began searching online about how to wake someone from a deep sleep.

The pair also searched how to wake up someone from being knocked out and how long can a baby be concussed for.

The searches continued through till 7.54pm.

It wasn’t until 8.05pm that 111 was called.

An intensive care paramedic was immediately concerned and suspicious after noticing bruises all over Arapera’s body. The police were called.

Shortly after midnight, Arapera was pronounced dead.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice David Johnstone acknowledged the whānau. (File photo)

In the weeks after Arapera’s death, Brown “strung” the caregiver along and consistently resisted being blamed for the injuries, inviting her to believe he’d done nothing wrong.

While Justice Johnstone was speaking, Brown shook his head.

“Don’t shake your head Mr Brown, it won’t serve you.”

Brown was living on the streets from the age of 13. But by the time he was 19, he told Stuff he said nothing would stop him from building a better life for himself, a life that is worthy of him.

Two years later, Arapera would be murdered.

On Friday, Brown’s lawyer, Lester Cordwell, said this wasn’t a prolonged attack and Arapera’s injuries were caused within moments of a loss of temper.

Brown was under significant pressure at the time and left him prone to react in a very violent manner, Cordwell argued, but said this was not an excuse.

“This case is tragic. It should never ever have happened. Arapera should still be here.”

Prosecutor Luke Radich submitted the starting point of imprisonment should be 17 years – a length of sentence Cordwell said would be manifestly unjust.

Radich said the injuries to Arapera’s head were “too many to count”, meaning it was likely the beating lasted many minutes.

“She should have been loved and nurtured by everyone who had the opportunity to be with her,” Justice Johnstone said.