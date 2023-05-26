'Sick, evil, scum': Serial sex offender's victims speak out

A judge has declined to give a sex offender an open-ended jail term, imposing 13 years instead.

The victims of a serial sex offender have described him as scum, disgusting, sick and evil.

David Allan Falamoe, 41, exploited the vulnerabilities of his victims, including a teenager, who he punched in the stomach when she told him she was pregnant.

A woman in her 40s suffered increasingly degrading treatment. He had repeatedly asked for money until she had no more left to give.

A court adviser read the victim impact statements to Justice Francis Cooke during Falamoe’s sentencing at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

The woman said she had cried a river over the wickedness he had put her through.

“I’m looking forward to better days, no more tears, just better days.”

The parents of the youngest victim called Falamoe scum for having indecently touched their 6-year-old daughter.

He was also found in the bed of a 9-year-old girl. He was caught before the girl woke. The girl’s mother said she was disgusted by what he did.

Falamoe pleaded guilty to a single charge of indecent assault and was found guilty of another two charges of rape, one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two of attempted sexual violation, compelling an indecent act with a dog, committing two indecent acts, assault with intent to injure, and assaulting a female.

He was sentenced to 13 years’ jail and has to serve at least five years and six months before being considered for parole.

The judge said the five victims ranged in age from 6 to their 40s. Falamoe identified vulnerabilities and tried to exploit them.

Justice Francis Cooke decided against sentencing Falamoe to preventive detention. (File photo)

A woman said she was a teenager when she met Falamoe. She was kicked and punched and forced to have sex with him.

When she told him she was pregnant he punched her in the stomach. The woman said she had a miscarriage.

A victim, who Falamoe touched indecently, said he was a sick and evil person who had ruined the start of their adulthood.

The Crown had asked for Falamoe to be sentenced to preventive detention – an open-ended jail term. Prosecutor Michele Wilkinson-Smith said he had 65 previous convictions, including 29 for violence mainly against intimate partners.

Monique Ford/Stuff Crown prosecutor Michele Wilkinson-Smith said Falamoe had no remorse. (File photo)

He had not responded to previous sentences, had no insight and no remorse. Preventive detention would protect the community, she said.

But defence lawyer John Gwilliam said Falamoe had a traumatic past, including abuse in state care, and had seen his father die in front of him. He had no history of sexual offending and should be given the benefit of the doubt in choosing a finite jail term instead of preventive detention.

Falamoe said he was a victim of false allegations.

The judge said each of the victims was vulnerable in their own way, Falamoe would get close to them and use psychological and physical violence.

But the judge said he was unable to conclude Falamoe qualified for preventive detention based on the risk he would likely pose at the end of a finite prison term.