'I was not in a position to consent': The Mama Hooch acquittal causing concern

Two men had sex with a patron of the Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch on the same night. One was convicted of rape, the other was acquitted, leading to questions about what constitutes consent. Nadine Roberts, Blair Ensor and Jake Kenny report.

(Warning: This story may upset some readers)

In April 2017, Rose (not her real name) was on a night out with friends at Mama Hooch. Already drunk, she was handed a free drink by Roberto Jaz who told her to meet him outside in 20 minutes.

When she didn’t, Roberto’s older brother Danny, the bar’s manager, found her and took her to their family’s nearby Italian restaurant Venuti, but not before she had fallen over outside.

At Venuti, according to Rose, Roberto, who worked as a chef at the restaurant, and another man John (real name suppressed) were in the kitchen. On the bench were lines of white powder, which she had to be coached on how to snort.

Danny left soon after, locking the door behind him. Over the next two to three hours, Roberto and John took turns having sex with Rose. Roberto filmed some of the encounter using his cellphone.

* Mama Hooch rapist's apology to dad after assaulting women: 'I may need some help'

* Mama Hooch rapist's ex-girlfriend says misogynistic behaviour went back years

* Mama Hooch sexual predators are brothers who ran the infamous bar

* ‘I just roofied her drink’: Mama Hooch sexual predators joked about rape and drink-spiking in secret WhatsApp group chat



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Danny and Roberto Jaz, and John, during a trial in the Christchurch District Court earlier this year.

The videos show Rose in an incoherent state. She chews her gums and her eyes are rolling. It’s difficult to understand anything she says as Roberto Jaz and John have sex with her in a variety of ways in different parts of the restaurant.

Roberto’s voice can be heard saying “this is for my collection” before he zooms in on John having sex with Rose and encourages him to “choke her mate”.

But while Danny and Roberto were found guilty of drugging, raping and sexually violating Rose, and numerous other Mama Hooch patrons, John was cleared of the charges during the same judge alone trial in the Christchurch District Court.

Defence counsel for the accused suggested Rose was a willing a participant, something they said was borne out in her behaviour in the footage.

Judge Paul Mabey KC is yet to release his reasoning for the acquittal but the Crimes Act states sexual violation by rape must prove several elements of the offence beyond reasonable doubt.

The first element is proving that the victim's genitalia has been penetrated by the defendant's penis. That was not disputed because John said they had sex and claimed it was consensual.

The second addresses the issue of consent which is defined as being a decision freely given by a person who is in a position to make a rational decision. The Act states lack of protest or physical resistance does not, of itself, amount to consent.

Rose stated she had drunk 1.5 bottles of wine prior to meeting Roberto Jaz, and then she snorted drugs. The judge had to assess if Rose was in a position to make a rational decision.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Rose was raped by Roberto Jaz in April 2017.

Finally, in order to reach a guilty verdict Judge Mabey had to be sure John penetrated Rose without her consent or there were no reasonable grounds for John to believe Rose was consenting.

When John was arrested and questioned by police in November 2018 as part of Operation Sinatra, a major investigation into the drugging and sexual assault of Mama Hooch patrons, he claimed his sexual encounter with Rose had been “110%” consensual.

He also claimed he had “no idea” about Rose being made to snort drugs prior to having sex with him despite acknowledging he was at Venuti on the same evening.

John said he had always flirted with Rose, and after a few drinks they ended up having sex. “It just happened,” he claimed.

“I never had the need to force anyone,” he chuckled.

But when Rose was interviewed by police two months earlier, she told a different story and said after snorting drugs, the evening had turned into a “train wreck”.

She remembered Danny locking the door behind him as he left and thinking, “Is that so no one can get in, or I can’t get out?’”

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Danny and Roberto Jaz drugged and sexually assaulted patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch.

Soon after, Roberto, who was in a long-term relationship, started kissing her.

“I remember thinking, ‘what the hell, you’ve got a girlfriend’,” she recalled. “But I was in no state to stop what was going on. The drugs they gave me kind of made me normalise it, like okay, this is happening. I was not in a position to consent.”

Central to John’s denial was his assertion that non-consensual sex only happened when you forced someone to have sex - something Rape Prevention Education executive director Debbi Tohill vehemently disagrees with.

“The responsibility lies with the person who perpetrates the violence. It’s up to them to ensure the person they want to have sex with isn’t too drunk or drugged, and that they are giving free and enthusiastic consent.”

If a person is drunk or under the influence of drugs, they can’t consent, Tohill says.

Surprised that John was acquitted, Tohill thinks we have a long way to go in understanding sexual consent.

“You might go out, have a few drinks. You might be taking drugs. That doesn’t mean you can be sexually assaulted.”

Predators know what to say to police, she believes, and know it’s difficult to prosecute them when it’s a ‘he said, she said’ situation.

Police found synthetic drugs at Roberto Jaz’s home in 2018 that they alleged could be used for disabling women.

Auckland barrister Marie Taylor-Cyphers, who is experienced in sexual assault cases, says consent is a complex issue involving whether all parties are willing participants, and believe others have consented.

Taylor-Cyphers says it’s important not to criminalise behaviour if one partner thinks the other is genuinely enjoying it.

“We don't want those men going to jail for 20 years. That's not what the crime of rape is set up to reduce. It's just the wrong focus.”

Without having seen the videos, Taylor-Cyphers says there could have been a difference in the way the victim presented to the parties involved, and to the judge who was viewing them.

John’s statement about what he believed to be non-consensual sex is important because he believed rape involved force, which Taylor-Cyphers acknowledges is a simplistic view.

She thinks more needs to be taught around reasonable belief in consent.

“You need to think about it. You need to pause for a minute and go, is this woman into it, am I sure? And you need to go through that process, but as a general populace, reasonable belief in consent is not something we talk about or are alive to, but it's probably your best defence at a rape trial.”

However, Taylor-Cyphers does understand why John’s acquittal is hard for some people to accept.

Ignorance is not a defence, she says.

“That's not enough. Remember, it's got to be reasonable in the circumstances and for some reason, the judge has found that [John’s] belief, messed up as it is, is reasonable.

For some reason, there must have been some skerrick of evidence that the judge has pinned that to and gone, well, yeah, maybe [John] did think that.”

Auckland barrister John Munro has represented numerous defendants in sexual assault cases, and says while a complainant may have been under the influence of drugs, that didn’t necessarily mean they did not consent.

“It is a matter of degree.”

Munro thinks John’s acquittal on the drugging charge could be down to whether there was “concrete evidence” he was involved with, encouraged or knew of the white powder being administered.

Regardless, the standard for proving a charge beyond reasonable doubt is very high.

As Taylor-Cyphers says it’s not good enough to think someone is possibly, probably or very likely guilty.

“You must be sure.”

As the verdicts were read at the conclusion of the two-month trial in April, John sobbed in the dock as he was acquitted of raping, sexually violating and drugging Rose, and spiking the drinks of two other women.

The Jaz brothers, were each convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, sexual assaults, and various druggings.

From 2015 to 2018, Danny Jaz, 40, attacked 15 women, five of whom he targeted after he was first interviewed by police in May 2018.

His younger brother, Roberto Jaz, 38, was convicted of attacks on four women. He later admitted indecently assaulting a fifth.

The pair will be sentenced in August. John is seeking permanent name suppression.

The judge’s verdicts are open to appeal if any of the parties, both defence and the Crown, believe an egregious error in law has been made.

This story has been amended to acknowledge the argument of the defence. (Amended May 28, 2023, 12.46pm.