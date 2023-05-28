Armed police swarm Auckland street after altercation allegedly involving firearm

Four men have been taken into custody. (File photo)

Armed police have barricaded an Auckland street as they took four men into custody following an altercation possibly involving a firearm.

More than a dozen police cars descended on Bollard Ave in New Windsor around 11.40am when they found a car connected to an earlier incident, a spokesperson said.

They had been alerted to an altercation in Glendene earlier in the morning which may have involved a firearm.

Four men were taken into custody at the New Windsor house.

“Work to establish exactly what took place at the Glendene property is ongoing and at this stage there is no further information available,” the spokesperson said.