Police arrest man after $3.6m worth of methamphetamine and $600k in cash found

More than $3.6 million worth of methamphetamine and more than $600,000 in cash have been recovered by police after a 43-year-old man was arrested.

The man’s vehicle was stopped by police in the central North Island on Wednesday whereupon they discovered more than $100,000 in cash, and a significant account of methamphetamine.

A further search at the man’s home in Lower Hutt recovered another 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than $500,000 in cash, a firearm, ammunition and other drugs, including GBL (gamma-butyrolactone, also known as a "date rape" drug) and cocaine.

The 10.5kg of meth is the equivalent of more than 500,000 individual doses with an estimated street value of $3.6m.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson​ of National Organised Crime Group said it had a drug prevent harm value of more than $11m.

“This is a considerable seizure, with an appreciable amount of harm removed from our communities,” he said.

“I have no doubt we have disrupted a significant supply chain across the Wellington region and wider afield.”

The 43-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of GBL for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cocaine.

He is scheduled to reappear in Hutt Valley District Court on June 13.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Elusive, remains ongoing and further charges may be laid.