Police take harder line on fleeing drivers, just days after Dunedin fatality

Police have announced a change to their fleeing driver policy, just days after the death of a man in his 20s who failed to stop for officers in Dunedin.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the new policy, which came into effect on Monday, marked a return to a harder line being taken on fleeing drivers – but admitted that came with the risk of more deaths and injuries.

“It’s fair to say it’s a harder line – it’s giving greater permission to the front line to initiate a pursuit in response to serious offending,” Coster told Stuff.

“We know there’s a risk associated with police pursuits, and this policy is aiming to strike the balance between that risk to the public and the risk to the public of offenders who believe they can go on committing offences without being apprehended.

“Obviously no death is an outcome that we accept, but unfortunately we’ve seen deaths from fleeing drivers, even though police weren’t pursuing,” he said.

Coster said it was “hard” to compare a death on the roads to the victimisation of somebody who was the subject of a robbery at gunpoint.

”That harm is real as well,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Coster said the policy change would take police back to a “more balanced position in these volatile, unpredictable, and high-risk events”.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the amendments are to bring police back to a more balanced position in pursuit framework.

Since the last policy change in December 2020, police data showed there had been an increase in fleeing driver events and a decrease in identifying those drivers.

Fleeing driver incidents increased from 4846 – in the 12 months prior to December, 2020 – to 9499 in the 12 months to November 2022.

The changes come after feedback from officers last year

The 2020 policy change came after data showed that between 2009 and 2018, a total of 67 people died during police pursuits.

The tightening of the police’s fleeing car pursuit policy was to discourage officers from chasing fleeing drivers.

In 2019, there were eight deaths and 53 serious injuries. In 2020, there were three deaths and 37 serious injuries from pursuits.

Since 2020, the number of incidents where the fleeing driver has not been immediately identified increased from 2419 to 6412.

Nearly 10,000 people in vehicles fled from police in 2022, more than double the number recorded prior to 2020.

Coster said feedback from staff and communities called for a different balance from those changes made in 2020.

The changes come after a man in his 20s was killed after he failed to stop for police on Saturday after beer was stolen in Dunedin.

The crashed car, which fled after police found it near a liquor store. One man in his 20s died at the scene.

Police were called to Bottle-O Hillside at 1.25am on Saturday to reports of a burglary.

Officers found a vehicle of interest but as they attempted to stop it, it fled the scene, police said. Shortly afterward, the fleeing vehicle crashed on Melbourne St.

The revised police policy included a new decision support tool to help determine if the risk of safety posed by the fleeing driver justifies a pursuit or not.

Factors in the decision include the threat posed by the driver, the seriousness of a crime, and the risk of the offender causing more harm.

The government is also working on amending legislation that would give the ability to seize and impound a vehicle for six months if the driver fails to stop. Or if the registered owner failed to provide information about a fleeing driver.

It also increased the period of licence disqualification from 12 months to between 12 months and 24 months after a second conviction for a failing to stop offence.