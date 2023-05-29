Mama Hooch rapist Roberto Jaz assaulted in prison

Roberto Jaz is in custody awaiting sentencing for dozens of charges, including rape.

Mama Hooch rapist Roberto Jaz has been assaulted in prison.

Roberto, 38, and his older brother Danny Jaz, 40, were convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks after a two-month trial in the Christchurch District Court that began in February.

One of Roberto Jaz’s victims, whose complaint triggered a police investigation that exposed the brothers’ crimes, previously told Stuff the five years since he drugged and sexually assaulted her and a friend had been emotionally exhausting.

On Friday, a day after their name suppression was lifted, staff responded to two prisoners fighting in a day room and de-escalated the situation, Christchurch Men’s Prison acting director Garron Starr said.

“Staff reviewed CCTV footage and identified one of the prisoners had been assaulted an hour earlier in an exercise yard by two prisoners, including the person involved in the day room incident.”

None of the prisoners involved required medical attention and the perpetrators would be charged with misconduct. Police would be advised, Starr said.

“We have a zero tolerance for violence policy, and any violence or assaults against other prisoners or staff is not tolerated in prisons. Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Roberto Jaz arrivies for his trial at the Christchurch District Court earlier this year.

Danny Jaz was the bar manager at Mama Hooch and Roberto Jaz was the chef at the nearby restaurant Venuti. Sexual assaults happened at both venues.

“I hope this confronting experience we have faced shines a light for other sexual assault survivors and shows they do have a voice, and that predators can be held accountable,” one of Roberto’s victims told Stuff after the brothers were convicted.

At one point, while they were being investigated by police, Danny Jaz blamed patrons for crimes he and his brother had committed, telling Stuff: “If we caught [those responsible], God help them. I’d break their hands and hand them over to police.”

The brothers were part of a WhatsApp chat group where they joked about rape and drink spiking, made derogatory comments about women, suggested potential targets, and bragged about sexual conquests.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

In one instance, Roberto Jaz sent a message to the group saying: “I just roofied [name withheld]'s drink.” One of his friends replied: “Haha, did you buy her a roofiecolada.” Roofies is a slang term for Rohypnol, a date rape drug.

The Jaz brothers, and two other men whose names are suppressed, were arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Sinatra, a massive police investigation that resulted in one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand.

It was launched after two women alleged Roberto Jaz drugged and sexually assaulted them at Venuti in the early hours of July 15, 2018.

A source told the NZ Herald that Roberto Jaz may have been working in the prison kitchen given his experience as a chef before he was arrested.

The alleged offenders are said to have gang connections and “bashed Roberto for the rape”.

The source had heard both Jaz brothers were now in protective custody and may remain there for the duration of their time in prison because “they are very, very unpopular”.

The Jaz brothers are both in custody and will be sentenced in August.