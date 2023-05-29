Speeding police officer convicted, disqualified from driving

A West Coast police officer who drove at speeds of up to 214kph has failed in his bid to avoid conviction.

Sergeant David Bruce Cross, 60, was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll declined to discharge Cross without conviction saying there could have been potentially serious consequences of his driving, however he said it would be a “shame” if he lost his career as a result.

Cross was sentenced on the same day police announced a change to its fleeing driver policy which will allow officers to pursue fleeing drivers depending on the seriousness of the crime the driver has committed and the risk of them committing ongoing offending.

According to the summary of facts, Cross was driving a marked patrol vehicle with a newly graduated constable as his passenger on State Highway 6, north of Greymouth, at about 1.38am on July 3, 2022.

He tried to catch up to a fleeing car reaching speeds of 214kph without using flashing lights.

Stuff Sergeant David Cross, pictured in 2016

Cross used the radar, controlled the police car’s warning devices devises and made a blue tooth phone call to another police officer while driving at high speed – all of which his passenger could have done.

While driving, he veered over the centre line and had to brake hard to get around a round-about.

He was instructed by the police communications centre to abandon the pursuit, but continued for another 27km and had to “brake severely” at least four or six times to avoid a collision with the car.

Eventually, the car stopped in Ross and two people – who were both not old enough to drive a car – were arrested.

The victim impact statement from the Cross’ passenger said she was scared and fearful they were going to crash throughout the pursuit and had to take six days off work for emotional stress.

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty applied to the court for a discharge without conviction for Cross saying a conviction would overshadow his otherwise proud record of service.

He said Cross was an experienced officer who had worked on the frontline for 30 years often seeing the result of dangerous driving and his actions were intended to prevent harm.

He had been taken off frontline duties and had not driven a police car since the incident but was keen to remain in the police in a public-facing role after a pending employment investigation was concluded, Vesty said.

He said the charge had caused stress on Cross and his family members, two of whom are also police officers.

Police prosecution told the court Cross was previously discharged without conviction for careless driving while on duty in 2008 and the seriousness of the offending was medium to high. However, it was unlikely a conviction would end Cross’ employment.

Judge O’Driscoll said Cross’ driving was serious and dangerous but it was in good faith while attempting to protect the community.

He noted that an affidavit by Cross indicated he did not accept he had done anything wrong at all.

He said there was no real risk Cross’s employment would be terminated if he was convicted and he still had a lot to offer the police and the community.

“[Cross] has given many years of his life on the West Coast doing his best for the community. He made an error of judgement in deciding to pursue a fleeing vehicle in circumstances where he was again trying to do the best for his community but unfortunately, he put the community at risk in driving in the manner that he did,” Judge O’Driscoll said.

Police have been contacted for comment.