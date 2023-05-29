Mum drives 360km while four times over the limit, walks from crash scene with daughter

A woman will appear in court on charges of drink-driving, careless driving and failing to protect a child under-18.

A woman drove hundreds of kilometres before crashing her car near her house, and when police found her walking home with her daughter she was four times over the limit.

Police were called to Stuart St, in the Dunedin suburb of Kaikorai, over reports a car had mounted a traffic island and the driver had left the scene, on Monday about 1.30am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Officers did not have to go far to find the driver - just a few hundred metres away the 39-year-old driver was with her 11-year-old daughter.

The mum had been drinking wine prior to leaving Christchurch, about 360km from Dunedin, the previous night.

She was breath tested and recorded a reading of 1191 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

She was summonsed to appear in court on charges of drink-driving, careless driving and failing to protect a child under-18.

Her driving licence was also suspended.