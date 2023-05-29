Man assaulted by violent mob following a ramraid on a Papatoetoe boarding house

A boarding house was rammed and stormed in Papatoetoe. The car pictured was not involved in the incident.

Police are hunting a group of people that used a vehicle to ram a boarding house before storming inside and assaulting a man.

The house on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe was hit at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police are also looking for at least 10 others who arrived shortly after the vehicle rammed into the house, and were involved in smashing windows and assaulting the man at the property.

The owner of the property, Aiyub Hassan and a group helpers had replaced some of the weatherboard cladding to the building on Monday.

Smashed windows, and part of the wall that had come away in the collision were still to be fixed.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A team of helpers, including the property owner, work to repair the damage to the property.

Hassan said he wasn’t home at the time the mob of people entered the property and did not want to comment about the incident.

Anyone with information about those involved in the attack are asked to contact police on 105.