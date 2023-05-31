Wellington lawyer 'should be struck off'

Alwyn O’Connor, pictured in 2013, has been helping poor and vulnerable people for free, his lawyer said. (File photo)

Few lawyers had proven themselves more unfit to practise than a Wellington lawyer who claimed to be rehabilitated after early criminal convictions, a professional disciplinary body has been told.

Alwyn O’Connor was given a second chance which he squandered, Nikki Pender​ said for the standards committee that took action against O’Connor before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

The tribunal previously found O’Connor behaved in a disgraceful or dishonourable way, recklessly contravening professional standards, in relation to one client and was guilty of negligence or incompetence in respect of another.

At a hearing on Wednesday the tribunal members reserved their decision on the penalty for O’Connor. He is suspended in the meantime.

The standards committee said he should be struck off, or at least suspended for the maximum of three years. Few practitioners had proven themselves more unfit to practise than O’Connor, Pender said.

Pender took the tribunal members through O’Connor’s early theft and dishonesty convictions, first in his late teens in 2000, under the name Billington. He was back before the court about five years later, under the name Kingsbeer-Billington when the judge described him as a conman.

In 2006, using the name Kingsbeer, he was found guilty of assaulting a three-year-old child, and was sentenced to jail.

O'Connor had dishonesty and violence convictions before he started studying law, the tribunal heard.

Later O’Connor studied law. He disclosed his criminal history to the Law Society, and persuaded it he had turned his life around.

However, he did not disclose two bankruptcies because he was asked if he had been “adjudicated” bankrupt, a court decision, whereas O’Connor had voluntarily declared bankruptcy.

His lawyer, Gordon Paine, said O’Connor might have a third bankruptcy if the tribunal ordered him to pay $25,000 compensation for one former client and about $100,000 costs for the disciplinary process.

The tribunal’s decision on the charges said his two clients were unsophisticated and O’Connor tried to excuse what happened by casting his connection to them as friendships, it said.

He controlled the finances of one man who was in jail and used the money as if it was his own, much more than the $25,000 the man agreed to loan him.

O'Connor's work included appearing for clients in the criminal courts.

O’Connor repaid almost all the $156,375.41 he withdrew from the man’s bank account. The tribunal found he deliberately lied about another $22,000 withdrawn or spent using an ATM card which O’Connor said he never had.

The other client knew O’Connor socially. He had the chance of a voluntary severance payment from his employer but O’Connor suggested the man might have a personal grievance, the chance of severance was lost and the man chose to leave the job anyway.

O'Connor had used a prisoner's money as if it was his own, the tribunal found.

At Wednesday’s hearing Paine said, putting aside the bankruptcies, the society thoroughly examined the information about O’Connor’s past years ago, and it should not be revisited.

Both the current disciplinary matters related to people O’Connor knew privately and he thought he was helping them as a mate.

There was no suggestion he had been incompetent in the technical aspects of lawyering, Paine said.

Paine said O’Connor did a lot of work free for poor and vulnerable people and he should be allowed to continue, although not allowed to go near clients’ money.