Woman terrorised by gang after being labelled a 'nark'

A mother and her children huddled in their home fearing for their lives after a gang attack that saw her car explode in a ball of flames.

Nikita Parker read her victim impact statement in Greymouth District Court on Wednesday, ahead of the sentencing of Aotearoa Natives gang prospect Blake Tomlin William Patterson to four years and two months in prison.

The solo mum-of-two said Patterson, 26, was lucky not to have been charged with murder.

She said she became a target for the Aotearoa Natives soon after she moved to Cobden, just north of Greymouth, because she did not agree with how the gang was operating and recruiting young Greymouth men.

She said when the gang president burst into her home traumatising herself and her child she made a statement to police.

The president has denied this, however, Parker said it resulted in the gang increasing its terror towards her.

She had gang members shouting “nark” at her, swerving towards her car and throwing an axe through her car window before her car was set on fire on June 21 last year, she said.

“At 3am I heard a huge bang-like an explosion and saw fire roaring outside the house. The whole house shook. I could see a huge ball of flames.”

She huddled in the house with her 15-year-old and then 6-year-old sons, terrified to go outside in case gang members were waiting and using the fire to lure the family outside.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Judge Stephen O'Driscoll commended Parker’s bravery after she spoke out against the Aotearoa Natives gang.

“I couldn’t keep it together any more. I broke down in front of my boys. I had done the right thing and gone to police, but it nearly cost their lives. It was my fault for taking a stand,” she said.

“My children were traumatised and terrified. My boy is still scared, he knows the danger is real.”

“You have damaged my family and changed us forever,” she told Patterson, who appeared via video link from prison.

“Did you once think of my children did you even stop to think what you were doing? You are lucky not to be charged with murder. We forgive you but will never forget.

“I hope you get the help you need,” she said.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll commended Parker’s bravery in reading her “powerful” victim impact statement, which detailed how living in fear and hypervigilance for a considerable period of time had taken its toll on her and her family.

Parker had asked police not to act on her complaint until safety processes were put in place for her and her family, Judge O’Driscoll said.

One of the boys was sleeping only 1m and the other 10m from the car fire, putting their lives at risk, the judge noted.

It wasn’t until a neighbour banged on the door that they felt safe enough to escape the house, which was only prevented from burning down by its cement cladding, he said.

CCTV footage showed a man wearing a hood and a bandanna over his face breaking the car’s window and pouring a petrol and sugar mixture into the car which soon became engulfed in flames.

The man reared back and ran, leaving a backpack behind which contained fire lighting paraphernalia and Patterson’s DNA on the zip.

Police analysed Patterson’s cellphone and found a text message about midnight ordering him to burn the car that night.

They also found evidence he had supplied 0.5g of methamphetamine for $350 to a Hokitika associate on June 11.

Patterson’s sentence also took into account two separate charges. One related to dealing meth and the other for threatening grievous bodily harm to another woman who was trying to get the gang to sign a tenancy agreement for the house they had moved into in Cobden.

Judge O’Driscoll said Patterson’s offending was premeditated.

“You were told to set fire to the car. That defence didn’t work at Nuremberg. I don’t place any weight on that at all,” he said.

“You were doing what you did to impress the president and you wanted to receive a patch.”

He said Patterson had a difficult upbringing. He started drinking alcohol aged 10 and was taking methamphetamine at the time of the offending – none of which excused his offending.

A pre-sentence report showed Patterson had no remorse and was “detached, guarded and vague”.

“It is up to you what you do in prison. Your involvement in the gang and where you want to go in your life is entirely up to you,” the judge told him.