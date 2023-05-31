Man arrested in Dunedin after firearm presented - school placed in lockdown
A man faces charges after a firearms incident in Dunedin, which led to armed police and a school being placed in lockdown.
Emergency services were called to Heriot Row on Wednesday, about 10.10am, after a report of a firearm presented at a person.
The nearby school was placed in lockdown as a precaution.
Armed police could be seen taken a man into custody.
A police spokesperson said an air rifle was seized and the 27-year-old man was charged with breaching bail, with further charges likely.
He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Around a dozen armed police officers had earlier cordoned-off the North Dunedin street, with six armed police officers later walking to a flat up the hill, while a dog unit waited outside the property.
The same street was the subject of an AOS call-out earlier this year.