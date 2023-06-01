Mama Hooch rapists suspected of druggings long before running infamous bar

The Mama Hooch rapists were part of a “Rat Pack-like group”, and there were concerns they spiked drinks for a decade before they were caught drugging and sexually assaulting patrons of the now infamous bar.

A woman who knew Danny and Roberto Jaz and worked in bars in Christchurch’s central city in the mid-2000s says she and her colleagues warned women to watch their drinks around the brothers.

She said she watched young women who were socialising with the pair quickly become very intoxicated. Some had to be carried out of a bar where she worked.

“It never made any sense how after one or two drinks they were so incoherent.”

There was speculation at the time the Jaz brothers were involved in drink-spiking, but no-one could prove it, the woman told Stuff.

David Walker/The Press Mama Hooch is no-longer owned by the Jaz family.

She also heard stories of women who found themselves in cars or toilets having sex with either of the men, with little or no recollection of how they got there.

When the woman learned the Jaz brothers had been convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting numerous patrons of Mama Hooch recently she wasn’t surprised.

Do you know more, or are you affected and wish to speak to a reporter? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

“I’m just sickened by how long they were able to get away with it, and how brave the women who came forward were. I’m convinced this happened to other girls long before they (the Jazs) were caught. They just treated women like toilet paper.”

Back when the woman knew the Jaz brothers, they were aged in their 20s, and worked at their family’s central city Italian restaurant, Portofino.

They were good-looking, charming, charismatic and seemed well-connected - able to skip queues and access free drinks in bars because of friendships with bouncers and venue managers, the woman said.

Their close circle of friends, which she described as being “Rat Pack-like”, included several eastern European men, one of whom was said to be the son of a senior mafia figure, and who seemed to have regular access to drugs, like ecstasy and cocaine.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Danny Jaz attacked 15 different women, many of whom he forced him self on in Mama Hooch’s toilets.

“All the girls wanted to party with them. Everyone wanted to be friends with them.”

But with the popularity came a sense of entitlement, she said.

“They [acted like they] were better than everyone else. They just thought they were untouchable.

“The boys were always talking about having girls throw themselves at them, and how many girls they’d had sex with.

“I think … the power got to them. They were treating girls like garbage. They were using the most foul, degrading terms to describe them.”

A man who was mates with the Jazs recalled consuming a drink Danny Jaz had got for a female friend on a night out in Christchurch in about 2009. Within half an hour he was in the toilets vomiting.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Roberto Jaz attacked five women, luring some of his victims from Mama Hooch to Italian restaurant Venuti.

"I remember waking up and I was curled up in a ball beside the toilet. It made me think what would've happened to my friend if she got the drink.”

Years later, he believes the drink he had was spiked.

"I'm absolutely horrified that I knew these men".

Another woman who knew the Jaz brothers during the same period said they were “absolutely disgusting” from the moment she met them.

She said the brothers and their inner circle made a point of befriending young women and would always use “really sick sexual talk”.

Her ex-partner became friends with the Jazs while working at Portofino.

“He completely changed after becoming close to them … It broke down our relationship”.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

When the woman first read about the Mama Hooch case in 2018 she knew exactly who the accused would be, she told Stuff.

“They’re creeps from years back.”

During the major investigation into the Jaz brothers’ Mama Hooch-linked offending, police identified dozens of women who believed they’d had their drinks spiked on nights out at the bar from early 2015 to late 2018. Some of them had been sexually assaulted.

It now appears there were many more victims of the Jaz brothers.

Since news of their crimes were made public, Stuff has learned of a raft of other suspected drink spikings at Mama Hooch which weren’t reported to police.

One woman has described a near miss with Danny Jaz. Another said she was sexually violated by him in the bar’s toilet, but didn’t come forward because she felt ashamed and embarrassed and didn’t want to put her family through the ordeal of a court process.

David Hallett/Stuff The Jaz family set up Italian restaurant Portofino in Christchurch in 2003. It was written off in the earthquakes.

Police have also been contacted by people about other incidents at Mama Hooch.

“Police are supporting these people and assessing the information they’ve provided,” Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said on Wednesday.

Previously he said it was highly likely there were other victims of the Jaz brothers.

Danny and Roberto Jaz were born in Australia, attending secondary school on the Gold Coast.

The Jaz family moved to Auckland in 2001, before they relocated to Christchurch about two years later and opened Portofino.

Post-quake, they set up Venuti, then, in 2015, Mama Hooch.

Danny Jaz was Mama Hooch’s bar manager. Roberto worked as a chef at Venuti but helped out at the bar after hours.

At the conclusion of a two-month trial earlier this year, the Jaz brothers were each convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, sexual assaults, and various druggings.

Danny Jaz, 40, a father of two, attacked 15 women, many of whom he followed into the toilets at Mama Hooch late at night, where he forced himself upon them. Roberto, 38, sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at Venuti.

The pair will be sentenced in August.

It's understood the Jaz brothers' father travelled to Australia in 2020 and hasn't returned. Neither he nor any of the wider family have commented publicly about the case.

Where to get help:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.