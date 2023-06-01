Family of missing woman invited into Parliament to speak with Justice Minister

The mother of a missing woman says a march to Parliament on Thursday is a step towards getting justice for loved ones.

Led by the family of missing woman Breanna Muriwai, a convoy of friends, whānau, and loved ones marched from Civic Square to Parliament in an effort to bring awareness to the dead and missing people of Aotearoa.

After arriving at Parliament, Muriwai’s familym including her mother Jasmin Gray, were invited inside to speak with Minister of Justice Kiri Allan. After the meeting, an emotional Gray said she felt heard by Allan. She had asked the minister for transparency in the justice system for the families of missing loved ones.

“We want them to see what’s happening out there on our whenua... there’s a lot of hara (crime)... From here onwards we are going to keep this kaupapa going.”

Gray thanked everyone who attended the march in support of the families of the missing. Gesturing at Parliament, she said it was not easy to “get in these doors”.

“It is going to take an army, it's going to take a whole village to make these changes.”

Gray said she didn’t want to see New Zealand become a Third World country. She was afraid for her children, and didn’t want them to have children of their own.

Frances Chin/The Post Sheree Linwood, 52, attended the protest in memory of her son, Joel, whose body was found by a member of the public 11 months after he went missing.

“Every single system we have here is broken, and it is designed to fail.”

However, the march was a start, she said.

When the convoy gathered at Civic Square before heading to Parliament, the mood, while sombre, was supportive. Families of the missing hugged each other. They might not know each other by name, but they understood the pain of not knowing if someone they loved was dead or alive.

Signs with the names of the loved and gone were dotted through the crowd: Breanna Muriwai, Jamie Kaiwai, Leonie Emery and John Mills.

Among them was Sheree Linwood. Her son, Joel, went missing after crashing his truck on Old West Rd in Canterbury in July 2021. His body was found last year near the scene of the crash by the Waimakariri River, near Darfield.

CHRIS SKELTON Sheree Linwood and her sister Alana visit the site where the remains of Sheree's son Joel Linwood were found after he disappeared in July 2021.

Police at the time had said the search could not be carried out due to the pandemic, Linwood said – something that wasn’t good enough.

“He was missing for 11 months and then a member of the public found him 100 metres from the car accident he was in. They [police] used Covid as an excuse, they said they couldn’t search for him at the same time.

Angela Park and Juanita Potaka-Girling held a large banner between them with the words, “If it was your daughter, what would you do!!!”

The two friends attended the gathering to support the friends and loved ones of the missing.

Both felt the police approach to investigating missing people needed to change and media needed to provide more coverage.

“There are people who are getting away with murder, hurting people, going to the extreme,” Potaka-Girling said.