Bankrupt artist on legal case: ‘I’m a billionaire in the memory bank'

A Kiwi who was aiming to go to space before he was bankrupted, spent all of his money on life experiences.

‘’I’m a billionaire in the memory bank,’’ Makouri Scott, who is now based in Australia, said.

The former Dunedin artist who was now based in Australia was officially adjudged bankrupt on April 23, 2012, the same month his family trust was refunded US$100,000 (NZ$162,000) from Virgin Galactic for the first space flight.

Scott told Stuff he needed the money ‘’to pay a few urgent bills owing by the family trust, and not myself personally’’.

Supplied Michael Craig Scott, who is also known as Makoure Scott, bought a ticket on an inaugural space flight, despite bankruptcy proceedings.

He took a case to the High Court at Dunedin over when he could be discharged from being a bankrupt –normally three years after providing a statement of claims. It was determined that his claim was filed in March 2021, and the court dismissed his application.

Scott told Stuff that ‘’I’m a peaceful, respected international citizen and haven’t broken a single law’’.

He remained angry that BNZ had seized and sold the family-trust owned home in Careys Bay, which was sold for $173,000.

Scott sent independent valuations to Stuff, showing the property had received at least one valuation claiming it was worth $1,000,000.

A most recent listing of that Slant St property said: ‘’Be the envy of friends and family by securing this incredible and seriously unique property with views to die for, situated high on the hill above Careys Bay, looking straight down Otago Harbour and just 5 minutes from the increasingly popular Port Chalmers’’.

That property sold on January 30, 2019 for $576,440.

A BNZ spokesperson said that it does not comment on individual customers, and it was important to note ‘’that mortgagee sales are a last resort’’.

‘’We work with our customers to explore all available alternatives and only when all options have been exhausted are mortgagee sales considered.

The bank took its obligations seriously to obtain the best price possible price for these sorts of properties, including undertaking robust marketing campaigns.

Supplied Michael Scott is a keen snowboarder and outdoor enthusiast

In the court decision the bank had seized original artworks, miscellaneous household items and skis which later sold at auction for $3,114.80, but Scott told Stuff those items, which he alleged included artwork by the late Careys Bay resident Ralph Hotere, was worth $500,000.

Scott claimed that some of his original paintings were selling for more than $300,000, and so he was not concerned with owing the BNZ less than half a million, due to the property’s worth.

He claimed he sold all of his art, not in New Zealand, but at registered London valuations.

‘’I will always create art. Art is what I do. Art is a cornerstone of civilisation.’’

Supplied A screenshot from Scott's website about his plan to become an artist in space.

Meanwhile, a previous claim that he owned an original Picasso, elicited a two-word response from Scott: ‘’No comment’’.

One of his life lessons was that ‘’You can’t eat money, so you might as well enjoy spending it on adventures’’.

He had travelled to over 50 countries, spent time surfing, diving, skiing and exploring, and ‘’I always live simply and within my means’’.

That included travelling with just a tent and a hammock and choosing to stay with locals.

While his penchant for overseas travel was paid for by ‘’bloody hard work’’.

Scott told Stuff that the space flight ticket actually cost US$200,000 (NZ$324,000), with half of that space ticket paid from an original painting gifted to Sir Richard Branson, valued at US$100,000 (insurable by Lloyds of London). The balance of US$100,000 was paid a couple of years later from the family trust account.

He previously stated ‘’I aim to be the first professional artist in space when, as a founding 100 member, Virgin Galactic takes off in 2011’’.

‘’My seat is booked, and I'm ready for take off.’’

Scott, when asked if he was disappointed to have refunded that ticket, said he still had plans to take his art into space.

‘’I’m still far more interested in orbiting the moon rather than a quick, albeit rather exciting 45 minutes blast into sub orbit with Virgin Galactic, so you’re back in time for morning tea.’’

Scott told Stuff that the efforts ‘’to bankrupt a honest hardworking New Zealand citizen for a period of twelve years, be nothing short of malicious . . . Not only has this act of gross negligence lost the New Zealand Government millions in tax over the previous (eight) years, it has resulted in a decision by me to never operate a business in New Zealand ever again’’.