Desert Rd homicide: Man who helped hide body now sentenced for murder

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

A man who previously admitted help clean up the scene of the murder with bleach after a man was found buried off the Desert Rd, actually had more involvement in the actual murder.

Police were not aware Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, was missing when the remains of his body were discovered in an unmarked, shallow grave more than two years after he was last seen in 2017.

In 2021, Gaoxiang Yu​ was sentenced after he admitted being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder.

Jian Qi Zhao, the leader of the methamphetamine ring who ordered the murder, was previously sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 12 years and three months’ by Justice Graham Lang in November.

Yu was instructed to clean up the blood with bleach and clean out Wang's central city apartment.

Days later, Yu and others drove to an isolated spot on Rangipo Rd in the Taupō District.

Wang’s body was inside a freezer that had been put into the back of a van.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Simon Moore sentenced the man on Friday.

The body was buried in a shallow grave in wasteland beside Rangipo Intake Rd, 450 metres off the Desert Rd.

Concrete was then poured over the top and the men returned to Auckland.

Yu admitted helping clean up the apartment and hide Wang’s body, but it wasn’t till June 2022, Yu was charged with Wang’s murder.

He pleaded guilty last month.

On Friday, Justice Simon Moore sentenced Yu to 15 years imprisonment with a minimum of eight years behind bars.

Yu had previously been sentenced for drug related offending in 2019 and then sentenced for the accessory after the fact charges.

Justice Moore said Yu was part of the planning to lure Wang to the home where he was confronted and then killed.

However, Justice Moore said Yu did not instigate or direct the murder.

But Yu still had an important role.

Justice Moore concluded it would be manifestly unjust to sentence Yu to life imprisonment, instead imposing a finite sentence.

He was given discounts for his guilty plea, his age, being imprisoned in a foreign country and his time already spent in jail.