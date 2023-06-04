Service station manager who abused young employee has appeal dismissed

A service station manager who took a young female employee into his office to sexually abuse her has had his conviction appeal dismissed.

Aakash Deep Singh​ had been found guilty by a jury of six charges of indecent assault.

Twice in 2018, he took her into an office area to talk about not wearing the correct uniform, sat beside her, touched her, exposed himself and tried to get her to touch him.

The victim first told another worker then informed her employer. An employment investigation was started and Singh was suspended.

However, no determination was made and he returned to work.

The victim was transferred to another location, but was distressed when she saw Singh park his car outside her new work premises.

Singh no longer works for the company.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs sentenced him to 10 months home detention.

“There was, clearly, a significant breach of trust or power imbalance because you were the victim’s manager in an employment setting, and you took advantage of your position to abuse that trust. There was, on the second occasion, an element of premeditation,” he said.

The judge accepted the offending appeared out of character for Singh, but also said he maintained his innocence and showed no remorse.

Singh appealed to the Court of Appeal, saying the judge had not directed the jury correctly about whether the victim had motive to lie, that he did not warn the jury about prejudice and sympathy or that some of the interviewing police officer’s statement was inadmissible.

But the Appeal Court said there was no risk to a fair trial. The interview had not been unfairly prejudicial and the directions to the jury had been orthodox and adequate.

They dismissed the appeal.

