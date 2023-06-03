Four teens arrested following three burglaries in Waikato

A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry to the store. (File photo)

Four teens have been arrested following three burglaries in Waikato overnight.

Police were called to the first burglary at a commercial premises on Pollen St, Thames at about 2.35am.

A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry to the store, Inspector Willie Cuthers said.

At about 3.25am police were called to the second burglary at a service station in Patetonga and a short time later a burglary at another service station in Tahuna was reported.

A vehicle was not used to gain entry to these premises.

Police units in the Waikato area were on the lookout for the vehicle the offenders were travelling in when it was located acting suspiciously near a commercial premises in Morrinsville, Cuthers said.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so and fled from police towards Hamilton.

It was then was pursued for a short time but was abandoned once the registration of the vehicle had been obtained.

Police followed the vehicle at a distance.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The vehicle was later spiked and eventually came to a stop. (File photo)

The vehicle was later spiked and eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Naylor and Fox Streets, Hamilton and the four offenders were arrested.

The teens, aged between 15 and 17, are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today on charges of burglary and unlawful taking.

“These arrests reflect the hard work Waikato Police are putting in to respond to ram raids and burglaries.

“We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to business owners and to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour in our community and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe,” Cuthers said.