Victim, his alleged killer and her workplace granted interim name suppression

A woman who allegedly killed a man at a home, will keep name secret – for now.

Emergency services were called to the property in the Dunedin suburb of Tainui around 5.20pm on Thursday, May 18, where they found the man’s body.

The 60-year-old accused, who appeared via audiovisual link in the High Court of Dunedin, was granted interim name suppression, as was her employer, and the name of the victim

She was remanded in custody until August 15, as the court awaits a mental health assessment.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police cordon off the scene.

After the woman was taken into custody, police issued a statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh saying:

“We’d like to reassure our community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” said on Friday.

“We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and Police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved.”