'Matty Thunder': the male stripper turned cocaine smuggler

Matthew Luke Hodder, 32, of Melbourne, Australia was charged with conspiring to import cocaine into New Zealand.

Matthew Hodder had only been diving once before, but was ordered to go to New Zealand and retrieve a package from the hull of a boat.

That package contained 91kg of cocaine – with an estimated street value of between $16 million-$27 million – with Hodder to make $50,000 to dive and retrieve the contraband.

Hodder’s lack of confidence in the water was captured by police surveillance video at Port Chalmers on September 17, 2022.

That video, the High Court at Dunedin heard, showed the 32-year-old dog paddling around the edge of the Spirit of Auckland.

A month earlier, that same vessel stopped at a port in Philadelphia, in the US before leaving for Melbourne, Australia and then New Zealand.

But it was in Philadelphia where authorities found – and removed – two large duffel bags stashed on the side of the hull, containing 91kg of cocaine.

It was in his hometown of Melbourne where Hodder was tasked with providing assistance with removing the package, along with an associate.

In a small boat they went to remove the package, but aborted the plan when stopped by authorities for being in the restricted area.

Hodder initially denied conspiring to import the class A drug, which attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, but on Friday entered a guilty plea before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

That charge faces a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment on a charge of conspiring to import the class A drug.

Hodder’s role was to go underwater and retrieve the package, for which he was to be paid $50,000, but did not know the contents of the package.

Hodder’s lawyer, Philip Hamlin said his client felt pressured to continue his Melbourne role and travel to New Zealand.

Stuff Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

“He made a bad choice in the first place, he accepts that.’’

“He was in over his head, literally.”

On September 13 the pair flew to Queenstown, and on arrival rented a vehicle and drove to Dunedin where they stayed in a hotel.

On September 15 and 16 the pair bought diving equipment around the city, and also scoped out Port Chalmers, where the ship would berth. While staying in the city, police installed a listening device in their rental vehicle.

That night Hodder dived into the water and entered the restricted area, hiding under the dock, but remained in radio communication with his associate.

Hodder went to the starboard side and did several dives, but was unable to find the stashed drugs, which had been stored in an intake grate.

He later returned to his associate and said the cocaine was not there – in communications intercepted by police – with the pair awaiting further instructions.

Back in Melbourne, Hodder worked as a tradesman, but also performed as a stripper under the name “Matty Thunder”.

He will be sentenced in February.