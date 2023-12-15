The Aussie stripper and the parasite importation of 91kgs of cocaine

Matthew Luke Hodder, 32, of Melbourne, Australia was charged with conspiring to import cocaine into New Zealand.

A listening device installed covertly in a rental vehicle recorded Matthew Hodder bragging about what his associate could spend his money on.

On the drive to Port Chalmers to retrieve two bags of illicit drugs attached to the hull of a ship, Hodder told his associate, who had commented on the price of New Zealand petrol: "It's alright mate, after tonight you're not gonna have to worry about petrol prices”.

“You can buy a petrol station. Put whatever prices you want.”

That two duffel bags in question contained 91kg of cocaine – with an estimated street value of up to $27 million – with Hodder set to make $50,000 to dive and retrieve the contraband.

Hodder’s lack of confidence in the water was captured by police surveillance video at Port Chalmers on September 17, 2022.

That video, the High Court at Dunedin heard, showed the 32-year-old paddling around the edge of the Spirit of Auckland, a 254m container ship.

Earlier, on August 2, that same vessel stopped at a port in Philadelphia, in the United States before leaving for Melbourne, Australia and then New Zealand.

But it was in Philadelphia where authorities found – and removed – the two large duffel bags stashed on the side of the hull. That method was known as ‘parasite importation’, where the crew were effectively unaware of the illicit goods attached under the vessel.

Because the GPS trackers in the bags were damaged, local law enforcement was able to remove the cocaine, where it was believed to be headed for Melbourne.

It was in Hodder’s hometown of Melbourne where he was tasked with providing assistance with removing the package, along with an associate.

Hodder, the summary of facts said, had no knowledge about what was in the bags.

On September 6 and 8, Hodder and an associate took a small boat complete with diving gear, in order to remove the package, but aborted the plan on the second day when stopped by authorities in the restricted area.

Hodder initially denied conspiring to import the class A drug, which attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, but on Friday entered a guilty plea before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

That charge faces a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment on a charge of conspiring to import the class A drug.

Hodder’s role was to go underwater and retrieve the package, for which he was to be paid $50,000.

Hodder’s lawyer, Philip Hamlin said his client felt pressured to continue his Melbourne role and travel to New Zealand.

Stuff Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

“He made a bad choice in the first place, he accepts that.’’

“He was in over his head, literally.”

On September 13, the pair flew to Queenstown, but did not sit or associate with each other, and on arrival rented a vehicle and drove to Dunedin where they stayed in a hotel.

On September 15 and 16, the pair bought diving equipment around the city, including $4000 from one store alone. Hodder’s shopping list included a wetsuit, waterproof LED dive torch, a buoyancy control device, two dive knives, and dive bags.

Hodder, who was with the associate, later scoped out Port Chalmers, where the ship would berth. While staying in the city, police installed a listening device in their rental vehicle.

On September 17, at 6.50am, the ship docked at Port Chalmers, and the pair drove there.

At Port Chalmers, Hodder entered the water and did numerous dives trying to locate the stashed duffel bags by the intake grate, the pair remained in radio contact.

Hodder went to the starboard side and did several dives, but was unable to find the stashed drugs.

He later returned to his associate and said the cocaine was not there – in communications intercepted by police – while the pair awaited further instructions from ‘overseas based importers’, the police summary of facts said.

They received a video of where the drugs were stashed. As the pair discussed another dive, Hodder confirmed there was enough air still in the tanks.

Before that second attempted dive, they returned to Dunedin to have breakfast. But when they parked in Dunedin’s CBD they were arrested by police.

Back in Melbourne, Hodder worked as a roofer, but also performed as a stripper under the name “Matty Thunder”.

He will be sentenced in February.