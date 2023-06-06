Christchurch vape shop Cosmic hit in early morning shop ram-raid

Cosmic Corner on Colombo St in Sydenham, Christchurch, with its front window smashed as a result of a ram raid at about 4.40am on Monday.

Four youths ramraided a central Christchurch vape store in the early hours of Tuesday before police found them in Ashburton – more than an hour’s drive south of the city.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the burglary on Colombo St, in Sydenham, at 4.40am where offenders broke into the store with a stolen car and took vape products.

READ MORE:

* Ramraiders flee after getting car stuck in jewellery store as two more Christchurch businesses targeted

* West Auckland tobacco store hit by ram raiding thieves

* Napier sword shop hit by second ram raid in matter of days



CHRIS SKELTON Westende Jewellers which was recently ram raided has now installed 'barricades' an anti-ram raid alternative to bollards outside their store.

They then fled in the stolen car around 90km south of Christchurch to Ashburton before they were caught and taken into custody.

“All will be referred to Youth Aid,” a police spokesperson said.

The owner told Stuff it was the second time they had been broken into, but this was the first ram-raid.

He said he understood police were doing their best, but was frustrated.