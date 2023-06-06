Police raid property on street where victim lived in hunt for Kaikohe killer

A property on Taraire St is the subject of police activity – it’s the same street where Linda Woods died during a home invasion last week.

Police are speaking with a "person of interest" on the same street where a Kaikohe pensioner was killed in her home last week.

Detectives have been hunting a man as part of a homicide investigation relating to the death of 71-year-old pensioner Linda Woods​ in the small Far North District settlement. Police believe the burglary was sexually motivated.

Stuff understands detectives working on the investigation have had a major breakthrough which has pointed them in the direction of a suspect.

On Tuesday, they searched a property on Taraire Street – the same street where the victim lived.

A neighbour told Stuff there was “something going on around the corner, you should ask police about it”.

In a statement issued soon after Stuff published on the raid, Northland detective inspector Rhys Johnston said the police were speaking with a person of interest.

“The homicide investigation in Kaikohe is continuing to progress,” Johnston said.

”Police are this morning executing a search warrant at an address in Taraire Street, Kaikohe in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe, Northland, where Linda Woods died after a home invasion.

”Police are currently speaking with a person of interest.We recognise the public's interest in this case and we will continue to provide updates on any developments.”

Speaking to RNZ on Tuesday morning, Johnston said the offender was “most likely” a local because of the circumstances of the offence.

Johnston said because the offender arrived and left on foot, it was likely he was local to the area, but police weren’t ruling anything out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

On Monday, police said they had successfully retrieved the DNA from items of clothing left behind by the offender at the scene.

He said there was “a large number of people who are potentially suspects” because of the DNA profile that police had collected, but that they would be able to narrow the net as more people offered samples.

NZ Police/Supplied Police have collected DNA from a pair of shorts left at the crime scene by the offender.

“The DNA is the most significant piece, that’s a very good piece of forensic evidence,” he said.

“But then we’ve got all these other items that were left behind by the offender, a great description – and then we’re just going door to door to generate as much information as we can.”

On Monday, Johnston said police were making plans to request DNA samples from men who fit the age range and description of the offender.

When Stuff asked police how they would go about obtaining DNA from the community, a spokesperson said they were asking for “voluntary samples at this stage”.

Police were called to a home in Taraire St at 11.41pm on Thursday after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

Earlier, police said Woods, a dialysis patient, was attempting to intervene to help family members when she was killed.

NZ Police A still from a video of the alleged offender was also released by police on Sunday.

She​ shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female, including, it’s understood, her grandchildren.

Johnston encouraged the offender to come forward voluntarily to “bring some peace back to the community of Kaikohe”.

Police have also released a still frame from a video that captured the back of the alleged offender.

Police said the video was very short and only captured the person from behind, however from the still image people could still get a good impression of the person’s age, build and the style of his upper clothing.

The person is described as an older man, aged 40-60, with short, grey-speckled, possibly curly hair, Māori or Polynesian and with a solid build.