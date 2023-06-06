Desert Rd homicide: Man who allegedly stabbed Ricky Wang to death on trial

The last man standing in the Desert Rd murder case is Zhicheng (Michael) Gu. The Crown and his co-defendants all say he stabbed and killed a man, but he says he wasn’t even there.

Gu denies murdering Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, in August 2017 and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of a jury and Justice Simon Moore.

Wang’s remains were found in an unmarked grave off the Desert Rd in the central North Island, in 2020. Police weren’t even aware he was missing.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Matthew Nathan opened the case for the Crown by saying there were multiple layers to this case, similar to the multiple layers the police had to meticulously and carefully dig to find Wang’s body.

READ MORE:

* Desert Rd homicide: Man who helped hide body now sentenced for murder

* Desert Rd case: Life sentence for meth ring leader who ordered Ricky Wang's killing

* Meth ring leader admits role in Desert Rd murder

* Desert Rd homicide: Man admits helping to hide body of Ricky Wang

* Desert Rd case: Man who helped get rid of body gets home detention



Gu and Wang were part of a methamphetamine drug syndicate, along with others, in the years leading up to 2017.

But Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu heard Wang was trying to go above the head of the syndicate – Jian Qi Zhao, also known as Brother Six.

There was a rumour Wang intended to rob, kidnap or even kill Brother Six, Nathan said.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Brother Six instigated a plan involving Gu, Yu and another man luring Wang to a home in Massey – which had been set up as a clandestine lab – and killing him.

Wang, Zhao and Wang’s then girlfriend had dinner in the city before heading out to Massey.

Gu, Yu and the other man were waiting at the Massey house, armed with weapons, and they tied Wang to the chair where Brother Six interrogated Wang.

Brother Six then went outside, which was the signal for Gu to stab Wang with a hunting knife he’d purchased earlier. Yu held Wang down and put a towel around his head.

Wang bled to death on the kitchen floor and Zhao began to plan the cover-up.

This is where Yanlong (Tony) Piao became involved. And some years later, after being jailed for drug offending, blew the whistle and help lead police to Wang’s body.

Piao and Yuzhen (Clive) Zhang were part of the cleanup crew. They mopped the floors, bleached surfaces and scoured for places to bury Wang’s body, Nathan said.

Wang’s body was also placed in a freezer before it was then taken in the back of a van to Rangipo Intake Rd, just off the Desert Rd about an hour south of Taupō.

David White/Stuff Jianqi Zhao, also known as Brother Six, was the leader of the meth syndicate.

Brother Six didn’t travel with the others down to the Desert Rd, instead directing them to dig a grave and bury the body. Some of the men were also sent back a second time to rebury the body and pour concrete on top, Nathan said.

The men all went back to selling and manufacturing methamphetamine. But Piao and Gu were later arrested for their drug operation.

During the time Piao was in prison on remand, Nathan said Zhao had a firm grip over Piao and threatened to silence him while in jail.

Zhao told Piao’s wife he’d killed Wang by getting Gu to do it.

But in 2019, after Piao had admitted drugs charges, he made arrangements for police to speak to him. It was then police found out Wang had been missing and murdered.

In June 2022, Zhao accepted his responsibility and admitted directing Gu to kill Wang. Yu also admitted his part in the murder, while Piao and Zhang previously admitted being accessories after the fact.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Yanlong Piao was the first man to disclose the murder to police.

Nathan told the jury all their versions were consistent with each other and pointed to Gu stabbing Wang.

Gu’s lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, said Zhao, Piao and Yu could not be relied on and had lied to benefit themselves.

“It’s true some of the things they say are true – all of them were certainly involved in the murder of Ricky Wang,” Kincade said.

”...but the biggest lie of all is Michael Gu is the one who stabbed Wang... He doesn’t know how Wang died because he was not there.”

Kincade said Gu was at the Massey home after Wang had died and helped transport the body down to the Desert Rd – but he did so because he was under Zhao’s control.

The trial before Justice Moore and a jury is set down for four weeks, with the Crown expecting to call witnesses including Wang’s girlfriend and ex-wife.