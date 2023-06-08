Police appeal for help to find dismembered murder victim's body parts

Police allege Richard Leman was murdered on April 11. His dismembered body was found in his car six days later.

Some readers may find this story distressing.

A man was allegedly murdered, dismembered and his torso hidden in the boot of a car parked in the garage of an abandoned property, Stuff understands.

Now police are appealing for help to find his missing body parts, so they can be returned to his grieving family.

A 46-year-old man, whose name is suppressed, was arrested at a Rangiora property on Saturday morning and charged with murdering Richard Leman - a father-of-three who’d recently lived a somewhat transient life.

However, police believe others were involved in the gruesome killing.

Leman, 41, was last seen alive in the North Canterbury town on the evening of April 11. Six days later, his body was discovered in the boot of his white Nissan Fuga, which was parked in the garage of a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets.

Stuff Richard Leman’s body was found in the boot of his car, which was park in a garage at a derelict Rangiora property.

It took police an unusually long time to reveal the body as Leman’s. It now appears that was because it had been dismembered, making identification difficult.

On Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman, the officer in charge of the homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Tyler, said some of Leman’s remains had not been found.

“We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this however this is understandably very distressing for Richard’s family. We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.”

Jellyman said that while an arrest had been made, police believed others were involved in the crime, and they would have discussed what happened with their friends and associates.

“Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

“We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us.”

Stuff understands Leman was involved in the local drug scene.

Police have raided an array of properties during their investigation, several of which are in close proximity to where his body was found.

Stuff Police search a Rangiora storage unit linked to Richard Leman.

Officers have been seen using what appeared to be ground penetrating radar during searches.

On Saturday, police announced they’d made a major breakthrough in their investigation, arresting the 46-year-old man at a property on Oxford Rd, Rangiora.

The man appeared briefly in the Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with Leman’s murder. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until he appears in the High Court on June 23.

Police allege Leman was killed on April 11.

Following news of the arrest, Leman’s sister Nicky Leman said her family had “prayed for this day to come … and for justice to prevail”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police search a property in Southbrook St, Rangiora, during their investigation.

“Richard was and always will be a son, a brother and a father who loved his family with all that he had and in return his family loved him unconditionally,” she said in a post on social media.

“As Richard’s book of life is written this chapter is now closed, with the remaining chapters yet to be written, undoubtedly, they will be filled with more tears as we navigate the times ahead, watching, waiting and praying for justice to be served.”

Nicky Leman thanked police for their “absolute commitment” and “unwavering determination” in finding her brother’s alleged murderer.

Anyone with information relating to Leman’s murder can call police on 105 and quote file 230415/8026, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.