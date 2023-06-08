Car thief broke leg running from police - then tried to blame police dog

Police arrested a man who crashed a stolen car and fled from police, initiating a manhunt in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch, in November 2021.

An armed man who sparked 40 driving complaints tried to steal two cars at knifepoint and prompted a massive police pursuit.

Police were justified in using force against the man in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch, on November 26, 2021, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said in decision released on Thursday.

The man had stolen two vehicles, been pursued by police, and tried to steal a third vehicle at knifepoint. Armed police later found him hiding at a private rural property.

The man was a disqualified driver and travelled to Christchurch to attend a funeral, the report said.

He was armed with both a long-handled axe and a knife. He dropped the axe when challenged by officers but would not release the knife. He then began to move towards one of the officers while brandishing the knife.

To avoid shooting at the man, the other officers instead used Tasers, a sponge round and a dog to gain control of him and place him under arrest.

The man told the IPCA he “knew it was over”, so was “basically trying to go out in a blaze of glory, get shot”.

The man broke both bones in his lower right leg. He later complained that the fractures were caused by the police dog biting his leg after he had already surrendered and was being restrained on the ground.

“The situation was fast-moving and dangerous and the authority accepts that the officers could not delay taking action,” IPCA chairperson Judge Kenneth Johnston said.

The authority found the man had not surrendered to police when he was bitten by the dog.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports. (Video first published in December 2017)

The IPCA also obtained clinical advice on the injuries, which showed the dog bite was on the same leg as the fractures, but higher up and did not directly cause the fractures.

The fractures were most likely caused by the leg twisting while the man was bearing full weight on the foot.

The clinical advice combined with Taser camera footage indicated the man likely sustained the fractures while running from police.

Officers provided the man with prompt and appropriate medical care until he could be taken to hospital, the IPCA noted.

The man was later convicted of several charges, including robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Relieving Canterbury district commander Corrie Parnell said the IPCA’s decision was a “positive outcome to a very risky situation”.

“The offender showed total disregard for the safety of the public with no sign of willingness to deescalate the situation, therefore, our officers made the right decision in the use of force.”