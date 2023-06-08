Police officer stood on person's head during arrest, but escapes assault charge

No charges will be laid against a police officer who stood on a person’s head during an arrest.

The officer was reprimanded and an investigation by police “found enough evidence to charge the officer with assault”.

But, according to a statement by the police watchdog Independent Police Conduct Authority, “the public interest test was not met, so no charges were laid”.

The test determines whether prosecution is in the public interest, taking into account factors such as: the seriousness of the offence, the likely penalty, the circumstances of the defendant, the likelihood of the offender repeating the offence and the circumstances of the victim.

But while the officer wasn’t prosecuted, NZ Police found the officer’s use of force was “inappropriate and breached [p]olice policy” and the officer was sanctioned.

The IPCA said it agreed with the course of action.

Police have been approached for comment.