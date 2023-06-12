Trio sentenced for luring Auckland man to drug deal which resulted in death

Robert James Hart was shot in the head at close range.

“There are no winners here. And the really sad part is Robert ain’t here.”

Those were the words of a man’s older brother who was shot dead in the driveway of an Auckland motel after being lured to a methamphetamine deal.

Robert (Robbie) James Hart, 40, died after he was shot in the head near the New Haven Motel on Great North Rd, New Lynn, on November 5, 2021.

The father-of-two thought he was meeting with a woman for a drug deal, but instead he was confronted by Dylan Harris who shot him in the head.

Harris, Jasmine Murray and Adam Malaki North were all charged with murder, but a jury found them guilty of manslaughter.

At the High Court at Auckland on Monday, the court heard how methamphetamine marred the lives of not only the defendants but also Hart.

Justice Paul Davison said this case illustrated the very serious dangers of anyone who involves themselves in using or dealing in methamphetamine and how things can go drastically and tragically wrong, not only for those involved but also for the family members with consequences enduring for generations.

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Dylan Harris (pictured) shot Robert Hart in the head.

Harris was sentenced to seven years and 11 months’ imprisonment. North was sentenced to seven years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Murray was sentenced to four years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

As Harris was led away to prison, he faced the Hart whānau and said “I’m sorry” which was met with “thank you, Dylan”.

All three defendants were frequently using methamphetamine at the time.

North and Murray pretended to be a woman Hart knew and messaged him on Facebook, luring him with a fake drug deal promising $3000 in exchange for methamphetamine.

North and Murray drove Harris in a stolen Suzuki Swift to the motel.

Harris then came up behind Hart, who was near his motorbike, and shot him in the head while the other two were waiting in a getaway car.

Harris said he didn’t intend to shoot Hart after demanding the drugs from him.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Tributes outside the New Haven motel for Robert James Hart after he was fatally shot in the driveway.

“No winners”

At the sentencing, Hart’s whānau spoke of how their lives have been permanently scarred after the death of their loved one.

Graham, Hart’s older brother, said his worst fears became a reality that day.

“I’d spoken to him the day before. I was so angry at myself for not doing more and the drug that had caused so much destruction for him and our family. I was so mad,” Graham said.

Graham told the court the Covid-19 lockdown compounded his anger as they were unable to see Hart and dress him for his tangi.

Graham’s partner said the “cowardly and callous” actions of the trio are felt by many and the whānau still have unanswered questions.

“Robbie can’t give his teddy bear hugs to anyone. I miss them.”

Hart’s partner and the mother of his youngest son said she still hugs his empty shirts with streams of tears rolling down her cheeks, wishing he was there.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

The grandmother of Hart’s oldest son addressed Harris directly telling him to use his time in prison to understand his addictions.

“On the fifth of November my grandson lost his father and your children lost theirs. Enough is enough please... You are loved by your children. They deserve your love. Clean yourself up and show up for your children and you will have my forgiveness,” she said.

Harris’ lawyer Dale Dufty told the court his client was truly sorry for his actions.

Both Harris’ parents died at a young age and he was put into state care before turning to methamphetamine and becoming an addict.

“That need for methamphetamine was the cause for this offending,” Dufty said.

Justice Davison said Harris’ upbringing was “nothing short of shocking”.

The court heard Harris had always accepted he was guilty of manslaughter and had also offered to plead guilty ahead of trial.

Harris, previously spoke to Woman’s Day about falling in love with a yoga teacher after a previous stint in prison.

Sam Wimsett, acting on behalf of North, also told the court how North had been raised in an environment where violence and drug use were common.

“It was inevitable he would come addicted to methamphetamine,” Wimsett submitted.

Since being in custody, North had taken steps to rehabilitate and wants to continue on that path.

Justice Davison said Murray, who was only 20 at the time, was involved in the artfully planned serious of deceptions, but North played a dominating role in their relationship.

The court heard Murray was vulnerable due to past abuse and trauma and was more susceptible to a methamphetamine addiction.

All three defendants had time take off their sentences for their genuine remorse but also the clear links Justice Davison found between each of their backgrounds and the offending.

