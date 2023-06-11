12-year-old beaten up outside Auckland McDonald's, left covered in blood

The girl was allegedly kicked in the leg, pinned to the ground, and repeatedly kicked in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

A Filipino family who recently moved to New Zealand say they don’t feel safe after their 12-year-old was viciously beaten outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

The young girl was at McDonald's Glenfield with three of her classmates enjoying a meal and laughing in conversation, when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girls' sister Rein Crystal​ said.

“One of the girls approached their table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they were mocking her.”

Crystal said the friend group had finished eating and were leaving, when they noticed the same girl who earlier had approached their table was following them.

Rein Crystal/Supplied When the family arrived at McDonald's the young girl was bleeding with “blood scattered everywhere”.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her. They kicked her in the leg, pinned her to the ground, and repeatedly kicked her in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.”

The young girl phoned her mother in tears following the alleged assault saying "mama."

Crystal said her mother sensed instantly something was wrong. When the family arrived at McDonald's the young girl was bleeding, with “blood scattered everywhere”.

“The bleeding only stopped when we took her to White Cross. She is currently okay, but her face has sustained damage and swelling,” Crystal said.

She said the family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year, and had “never” experienced incidents like this in the Philippines.

“I don't know if this is a safe place because this is the first time this has happened to our family. My sister is not the type to engage in fights. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded.”

Crystal said she was also “disappointed” that despite there being onlookers, no one had intervened or called the police until the family arrived at McDonald's.

“We hope to identify the person responsible for harming my sister regardless of their age,” she said.

“While they may not face legal consequences, we wish to engage in a conversation with them and their parents, and ensure such acts of abuse and assault do not happen to others in the future.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a serious assault on Kaipatiki Rd at 1.33pm on Saturday but could not confirm whether they were looking for any suspects or whether any arrests had been made.

“There’s no further information available at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

McDonald's Glenfield did not respond to multiple calls from Stuff.