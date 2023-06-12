Person referred to Youth Aid after 12-year-old attacked outside McDonald's

The 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

One person has been spoken to by police and will be referred to Youth Aid after a 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Stefan Sagar​, Waitematā east area commander said police are speaking to one person in relation to an assault in Glenfield after 1.30pm on Saturday.

“They are currently assisting us with our enquiries and will be referred to Youth Aid. Police are continuing to provide support to the victim who received facial injuries, as well as those in the community impacted by what happened.

“We acknowledge this was a frightening incident for those involved, and we would like to reassure the community we have no tolerance for this type of behaviour.”

The young girl was at McDonald's in Glenfield on the North Shore with three classmates enjoying a meal and laughing in conversation, when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girls' sister Rein Crystal​​ said.

“One of the girls approached their table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they were mocking her.”

Crystal said the friend group had finished eating and were leaving, when they noticed the same girl who earlier had approached their table was following them.

Rein Crystal/Supplied When the family arrived at McDonald's the young girl was bleeding with “blood scattered everywhere”.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her. They kicked her in the leg, pinned her to the ground, and repeatedly kicked her in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.”

The young girl phoned her mother in tears following the alleged assault.

Crystal said her mother instantly knew something was wrong. When the family arrived the young girl was bleeding, with “blood scattered everywhere”.

She was taken to White Cross before being transferred to Auckland City Hospital where she was admitted for four hours and discharged on Saturday evening.

Crystal said her sister’s face had sustained damage and swelling, including a deep cut to an eyebrow which caused the majority of the bleeding.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The girl was allegedly kicked in the leg, pinned to the ground, and repeatedly kicked in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

She had been given a medical certificate for up to five days excusing her from school, but Crystal said her sister “doesn’t want to go back to school”.

"She wants to stay at home for one month because she has trauma. She doesn’t want to go outside.”

She said the family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year, and had “never” experienced incidents like this in the Philippines.

“I don't know if this is a safe place because this is the first time this has happened to our family. My sister is not the type to engage in fights. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded.”

She said her family hoped to identify the person responsible for the alleged assault.

Simon Kenny​ from McDonald’s confirmed an incident occurred “near” their Glenfield branch and restaurant management were helping police with its investigation.

Migrants United Council founder Rajeev Bajwa​ said migrant communities new to New Zealand are vulnerable when they are victims of crime, because they don't know who to contact and where to go for help.

Supplied Migrants United Council founder, Rajeev Bajwa said New Zealand had always been a “great” country to live in, and it was “unfortunate” these incidents happened “occasionally”.

“My heart goes out to the family. I can't express how traumatic this would be. This is the worst case scenario.”

He said New Zealand had always been a “great” country to live in, and it was “unfortunate” these incidents happened “occasionally”.

“But it's our responsibility as a community to support the family and the victim, so they can feel safe.”