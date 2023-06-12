Desert Rd homicide: 'Uncle Six ordered his henchman to kill Ricky', ex-wife told

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Shortly after police told a woman her ex-husband’s remains had been found buried off the Desert Rd, an associate of his would go on to tell her the death had been ordered by Uncle Six, the head of a drug syndicate.

Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang was allegedly stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu​ in August 2017 under the order of Jian Qi Zhao (Uncle/Brother Six) who was the head of a drug syndicate they were all part of.

Wang’s remains wouldn’t be found until 2020 buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

Gu’s defence is that he wasn’t even there and only helped transport the body down to the Desert Rd.

On Monday, Wang’s ex-wife told the High Court at Auckland that in August 2017, while in China, she woke up having had a nightmare.

“I couldn’t find Ricky and I called him and asked him if he was ok.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Uncle Six (left) pleaded guilty to murder while Zhicheng Gu (right) says he did not stab Ricky Wang.

That nightmare would come true soon after her return from China.

But she never heard from Wang again.

”I tried to find him, leave a message, tried to locate him, I tried a lot of ways,” the woman said.

The court previously heard Wang and the woman met at SkyCity casino, married and had two children before separating.

Their relationship broke down after he’d admitted problems with gambling, visiting prostitutes and taking drugs.

It was then he started associate with Zhao in order to fund his lifestyle.

In August 2021, while the woman was in China, her mother – who was looking after the children, was visited by a man who gave her $10,000.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s remains were found buried off the Desert Rd in March 2020.

That man was Yanlong (Tony) Piao, who would later lead police to uncover the murder.

Upon her return to New Zealand, Piao told her Wang had run away with a prostitute, he was not going to care for the family and had gone overseas.

In the years after Wang’s disappearance, the woman, who was at this point struggling financially, said she tried to contact Piao asking for any information.

The woman then spoke to a man known as Young Master who was also an associate of Wang’s.

The pair met up after police had found Wang’s remains.

Young Master did not want to tell the ex-wife what had happened to the father of her children.

“Please don’t torture me any more just tell me what happened,” the woman said to Young Master.

Young Master, was scared Uncle Six would kill him if he spoke, but eventually told the woman there was a drug syndicate and Uncle Six was the head.

”Uncle Six ordered his henchman to kill Ricky,” Young Master told the woman.

The man went on to tell the woman there were three people involved, and they regretted what they did and realised they’d killed the wrong person.

The woman was also told that Wang was stabbed, and then his body was buried.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.