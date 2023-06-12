'Very frightening': Hooded assailant robs Lower Hutt pub at gunpoint

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Naenae in Lower Hutt on Sunday.

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man robbed a popular Lower Hutt pub with what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident happened at the Naenae Hotel about 9.30pm on Sunday.

A man entered the venue with his hood up and features concealed, before revealing he was holding a firearm. He demanded money from the till.

“He came in and sort of threw the bag over the bar and waved the gun a bit, to make it quite clear that he’d got one,” a witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

READ MORE:

* Serial robber with violent criminal past on the run after five hold-ups

* Armed man wanted for dairy robbery may be linked to two other robberies - police

* Fifteen million litre reservoir planned for Hutt Valley suburb of Naenae



The man had been wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflaged trousers, and had his faced covered. When he entered with his hood up, it became quickly apparent that something “wasn’t on”, the witness said.

When he approached the bar he threw the bag over the counter to the staff and started waving his firearm around.

The man was aggressive, the witness said, yelling and pushing staff behind the bar towards the till, telling them to put the money inside the bag.

“He was quite aggravated ... yelling, ‘hurry up, hurry up’.”

After he grabbed one female staff member and pushed her towards the till, she gave him the money. The man then ran out of the venue to a dark-coloured stationwagon.

Supplied The man escaped the scene with the stolen money in a dark-coloured station waggon.

At the time there were five patrons still at the venue. The man shoved past one of them on the way out.

The witness said the experience was “scary”. The robber appeared to be an adult, not a “kid or a teenager.” He had been “fully covered” so it had been impossible to see his identity, but his baggy pants meant his posterior was uncovered.

“We’ve seen his butt. His pants were falling down hard out, he was walking really weirdly and his ass was out. It was white.”

Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro said the incident had been “very frightening” for staff and police were grateful no-one was injured.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has any other information that could assist our investigation team.

"Anyone with information related to the aggravated robbery or the identity of the offender is asked to please get in touch."

Reports can be made by via 105, either by calling or going online and referencing file number 230611/8649. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.