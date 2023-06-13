Man recorded video of himself shooting targets of Jacinda Ardern

Nathan Raureti Symington, 38, used a shotgun, crossbow and semi-automatic rifle to shoot a sign of Jacinda Ardern similar to the one pictured in a video titled “Enemies Spotted In The Wild”.

A Christchurch man filmed himself shooting targets of New Zealand politicians – including former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and uploaded it with the title “Enemies Spotted In The Wild”.

Nathan Raureti Symington was also found with objectionable publications related to the March 15 mosque attacks when police tracked him down, including a video depicting the shootings in the style of a video game.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Monday to charges of distributing an objectionable publication with knowledge and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In the video he uploaded online, Symington is wearing a hat, goggles and a sand-coloured “shemagh​” scarf frequently worn by military personnel in desert environments, the summary of facts obtained by Stuff said.

He can be seen firing multiple shots from a semi-automatic .22 rifle at the targets, including an image of Ardern. He then does the same with the shotgun and crossbow.

The video, which Stuff has seen a screenshot of, was uploaded to the BitChute video streaming service on November 1, 2020. BitChute allows video uploaders to avoid content enforcement rules on YouTube.

Police located Symington at a house in Wigram the following month. Officers found a crossbow in his vehicle, which resembled the one used in the video, the summary said. The rifle and shotgun, which Symington didn’t hold a firearms licence for, weren’t found.

His electronic devices were seized and police found two objectionable publications related to the March 15 terror attack on them – including one depicting the shootings in the style of a video game.

George Heard/The Press Symington, 38, was found with objectionable videos related to the March 15 attacks when police raided his home.

On the second anniversary of the attack in March 2021, Symington posted a video and links that suggested it was a hoax.

Another post from Symington’s account on the same website, discovered by police in May 2021, contained hyperlinks leading to other objectionable publications related to the terror attack.

He declined to comment about the offending when questioned by police.

The distribution of an objectionable publication with knowledge charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, while the firearms charge carries a maximum four-year term.

Symington will be sentenced in July.