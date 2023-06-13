14-year-old charged after girl assaulted outside McDonald's

The assault comes as the Government faces increasing criticism over the level of crime across the country.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after a 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Stefan Sagar, Waitematā East area commander, said on Tuesday morning that police can now advise a 14-year-old female has been charged in relation to an incident in Glenfield on Saturday, June 10.

She is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday charged with injures with intent to injure.

“We again acknowledge how upsetting this incident was for the victim and the community, however as this matter is now before the court, police are limited in further comment.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has described the vicious assault on a 12-year-old girl outside an Auckland McDonald's as "horrific and unacceptable".

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast on Tuesday morning he called the attack "horrific" but insisted New Zealand was still a safe place to live.

“I think New Zealand is a safe country, but any incident like the one we've seen here is horrific and unacceptable and always has been and always will be. . . No parents, no victim should have to go through an experience like that,” he said.

The girl was at McDonald's in Glenfield on the North Shore with three classmates – enjoying a meal and laughing in conversation – when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girl's sister Rein Crystal said.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

“One of the girls approached their table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they were mocking her.”

Crystal said the friend group had finished eating and were leaving, when they noticed the same girl who earlier had approached their table was following them.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her. They kicked her in the leg, pinned her to the ground, and repeatedly kicked her in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.”

The girl phoned her mother in tears.

Crystal said her mother instantly knew something was wrong. When the family arrived the young girl was bleeding, with “blood scattered everywhere”.

She was taken to White Cross before being transferred to Auckland City Hospital where she was admitted for four hours and discharged on Saturday evening.

Crystal said her sister’s face was swollen, and injuries included a deep cut to an eyebrow which caused most of the bleeding.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The girl was allegedly kicked in the leg, pinned to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

She had been given a medical certificate, excusing her from school for up to five days, but Crystal said her sister “doesn’t want to go back to school”.

"She wants to stay at home for one month because she has trauma. She doesn’t want to go outside.”

She said the family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year, and had “never” experienced incidents like this in the Philippines.

“I don't know if this is a safe place because this is the first time this has happened to our family. My sister is not the type to engage in fights. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded.”

After Stuff broke the story over the weekend, a good samaritan got in touch on Monday, saying they were “appalled and saddened” and wanted to donate an undisclosed amount of money to the child.

“I imagine she very much needs to know people care... I do however extend my best wishes to the girl, and trust she realises there are people out here that care for her, send their love and hope she has a speedy recovery.”

The girl’s sister, Rein Crystal​​, told Stuff she wanted to thank the reader for helping her family.

“We are going to buy her medicine with that money or whatever she wants,” she said.

Rein Crystal/Supplied When the family arrived at McDonald's the young girl was bleeding with “blood scattered everywhere”.

A givealittle page had also been created by a member of the Glenfield community, so the family could “make new memories and feel kindness”.

Police confirmed on Monday one person had been spoken to and would be referred to Youth Aid.

Stefan Sagar​, Waitematā east area commander said police were speaking to one person in relation to an assault in Glenfield after 1.30pm on Saturday.

“They are currently assisting us with our enquiries and will be referred to Youth Aid. Police are continuing to provide support to the victim who received facial injuries, as well as those in the community impacted by what happened.

“We acknowledge this was a frightening incident for those involved, and we would like to reassure the community we have no tolerance for this type of behaviour.”