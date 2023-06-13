Teen charged after girl assaulted outside McDonald's, victim's family relieved

The assault comes as the Government faces increasing criticism over the level of crime across the country.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

​ The family of a 12-year-old girl brutally attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday, say they are relieved charges have been laid.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with “injures with intent to injure” in relation to this incident and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

“We again acknowledge how upsetting this incident was for the victim and the community, however as this matter is now before the court, police are limited in further comment,” Stefan Sagar, Waitematā East area commander said.

The girl's sister Rein Crystal​ said the family are “really happy” following news of the charges and her 12-year-old sister couldn’t stop smiling.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

“She is smiling, she is so happy someone has been arrested.”

Crystal said her mother had asked police if she could speak to the alleged assailants and their parents to ensure, “such acts of abuse and assault do not happen to others in the future”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described the vicious assault as "horrific and unacceptable".

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast on Tuesday morning he called the attack "horrific" but insisted New Zealand was still a safe place to live.

“I think New Zealand is a safe country, but any incident like the one we've seen here is horrific and unacceptable and always has been and always will be. . . No parents, no victim should have to go through an experience like that,” he said.

The girl was at McDonald's in Glenfield on the North Shore with three classmates – enjoying a meal and laughing in conversation – when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, Crystal said.

“One of the girls approached their table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they were mocking her.”

Rein Crystal/Supplied The girl was allegedly kicked in the leg, pinned to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.

Crystal said the friend group had finished eating and were leaving, when they noticed the same girl who earlier had approached their table was following them.

“Even after my sister apologised, the girl proceeded to physically attack her. They kicked her in the leg, pinned her to the ground, and repeatedly kicked her in the face and forehead, causing her to bleed.”

The girl phoned her mother in tears.

Crystal said her mother instantly knew something was wrong. When the family arrived the young girl was bleeding, with “blood scattered everywhere”.

She was taken to White Cross before being transferred to Auckland City Hospital where she was admitted for four hours and discharged on Saturday evening.

Crystal said her sister’s face was swollen, and injuries included a deep cut to an eyebrow which caused most of the bleeding.

She had been given a medical certificate, excusing her from school for up to five days, but Crystal said her sister “doesn’t want to go back to school”.

"She wants to stay at home for one month because she has trauma. She doesn’t want to go outside.”

She said the family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year, and had “never” experienced incidents like this in the Philippines.

“I don't know if this is a safe place because this is the first time this has happened to our family. My sister is not the type to engage in fights. She had simply wanted to enjoy a meal with her friends, but this terrible incident unfolded.”

Rein Crystal/Supplied When the family arrived at McDonald's the young girl was bleeding with “blood scattered everywhere”.

After Stuff broke the story over the weekend, a good samaritan got in touch on Monday, saying they were “appalled and saddened” and wanted to donate an undisclosed amount of money to the child.

“I imagine she very much needs to know people care... I do however extend my best wishes to the girl, and trust she realises there are people out here that care for her, send their love and hope she has a speedy recovery.”

Crystal​​, told Stuff she wanted to thank the reader for helping her family.

“We are going to buy her medicine with that money or whatever she wants,” she said.