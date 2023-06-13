Money mules arrested as New Zealanders duped out of millions in online scam

New Zealanders have been duped out of millions in the term deposit scam.

Money mules have been using the bank accounts of New Zealanders for what police are calling a sophisticated scam conning people out of millions.

This comes after a 60-year-old Auckland man was arrested last week charged with two counts of money laundering totalling nearly $2m in a term deposit-style scam.

Three people in total have now been arrested, including a 54-year-old Hamilton man who handed himself into police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton from the Auckland financial crime unit said police continue to investigate reports of a scam involving term deposits, duping victims out of millions of dollars.

The “sophisticated scam” involves a person searching for term deposits online and then finds a bank they want to go with and provide their contact details on a “bank” website, which is in fact a fake website run by a scammer.

The fake bank then calls the person to open a new term deposit, with the person transferring the money into a New Zealand-based account held by a money mule, who then sends the funds offshore.

Juan Zarama Perini A new scam has already costs Kiwis millions in two weeks, Cert NZ's incident response manager tell you how to avoid becoming a victim. (First published February 2023)

Bolton said police are working with the banks to recover some of the funds – so far, one victim has received $600,000 back.

The detective acknowledged the financial distress these scams can cause and had a message for money mules.

“If you are receiving money into your account from people you have not met and don’t know and keeping some of the money for yourself before sending the bulk of the money overseas, you are a money mule and you could be arrested and prosecuted for money laundering,” Bolton said.

“If you think you are laundering money, I recommend that you advise your bank immediately and seriously consider self-reporting to the police, rather than the police knocking on your door with a search warrant or to arrest you.”

Bolton also urged people looking into term deposits to be cautious and research by looking at the Financial Market Authority, which frequently publishes the names of suspicious companies on its website.

If you wish to report a social media scam, contact police on 105 or report it online. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.