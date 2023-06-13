The hoax letter sent by a climate activist 'thinly veiled defence of satire'

Climate activist Rosemary Penwarden, 64, is on trial in the Dunedin District Court after sending a hoax letter to conference delegates.

A Dunedin climate activist’s hoax letter to delegates was not satire, but an attempt to disrupt a petroleum industry conference, the Crown has argued.

Rosemary Anne Penwarden faces two forgery-related charges: making a false document and using a false document, with the latter carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail.

The jury in the Dunedin District Court heard that the forged postponement letter sent to delegate of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (Pepanz) conference in September, 2019, was a joke.

Penwarden initially sent the letter, which she repeatedly described in court as ‘’satirical’’, to 147 journalists.

READ MORE:

* Fake Kiwi 'doctor' committed 'wicked deception', found guilty of fraud in the UK

* School children targeted by private investigators Thompson and Clark

* Natural gas part of the solution to lowering emissions



‘’It was definitely to get attention,’’ she said, later noting that no-one printed it.

That same letter was then sent to those attending the conference, which she also thought would be read and ignored by delegates: ‘’because it is not something the industry would write’’.

That letter was read in court by the 64-year-old, who was supported by family and friends in the public gallery.

STUFF Rosemary Penwarden​, 63, expects the car, named ‘Frida’, will pay for itself.

That letter included the lines: ‘’We are deeply concerned at the rapidly accelerating social and political changes engulfing us, highlighted by many of our own children preparing to strike from school to demand a safe future’’.

‘’Our social licence is slipping away faster than anticipated.’’

‘’Furthermore, despite our best efforts at secrecy, activists have discovered this year’s conference and were yet again planning noise and disruption’’.

‘’But there is a silver lining to all of this: we will not be there to listen to that incessant chanting.’’

Penwarden, who protested the conference, said she heard nothing about the letter until she was visited by three police officers who seized her cellphone and laptop on May 31, 2020.

Anna Whyte/Stuff Activist Rosemary Penwarden at Parliament.

She told the court that her climate activism became ‘personal’ after a visit to Dunedin from a top climate scientist Dr James Hansen of Nasa, in 2011, the same year her grandson was born.

Her activism included regular protesting outside Pepanz conferences, which included ‘’linking arms with people who are now my lifelong friends’’.

The 2019 conference was a ‘’secret’’, with organisers not disclosing the location, but Penwarden later found out it was going to be held in Queenstown.

The point of that protest was to send those delegates, which included industry representatives from New Zealand and overseas, a message, she said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Climate change protesters blocking all entrances to Pepanz oil and gas conference in Wellington. Video first published in March 2018.

Penwarden told Crown prosecutor Richard Smith, that it never crossed her mind that the letter would be taken seriously, and it was a fun way of telling a ’’tiny lie’’ which exposed a much larger lie, ie the industry’s impact on the climate.

Despite references in the letter to factual dates and location and an offer to reimburse delegates: ‘’this was not a legitimate letter,’’ Penwarden told Smith.

‘’My intention is that this letter was satire ... that was my intention,’’ Penwarden replied.

In his closing, Smith said the intention of the letter was that it was to be taken seriously, and to have a ‘’disruptive impact’’.

The trial was not about Penwarden being a bad person, far from it, he said. He noted that Penwarden was passionate and sincere about the environment, but the issue was not over climate change, which was accepted by both sides.

Instead, it was about a ‘’bad decision’’ resulting in a form of protest designed to cause disruption.

Her motive was to disrupt and interrupt the Pepanz conference, under the ‘’thinly veiled defence of satire’’.

What better way to disrupt the conference, by having some of the delegates not turn up, Smith said.

Her use of a created email address, named after the conference, showed her true intentions.

Her lawyer, Ben Smith, noted that Penwarden chose to give evidence and to explain her thinking. Penwarden had told the court that she did not intend any disruption, and no disruption was caused.

If the email had been sent from Penwarden’s personal account it would have not had the same impact.

‘’It is obviously a joke,’’ he said of the letter.

‘’This is satire.’’