Youth Aid, explained: What is it and can it prevent people reoffending?

What does the Youth Aid programme involve and is it enough to stop youth reoffending?

Youth crime has dominated national headlines this week after Stuff broke the story of a 12-year-old girl who had been severely beaten up outside an Auckland McDonald's.

The girl was enjoying a meal with her friends and laughing in conversation – when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girl's sister Rein Crystal​ said.

The girl apologised, Crystal said, but was attacked and had to seek hospital treatment for her injuries.

A 14-year-old was at first referred to Youth Aid in relation to the incident before appearing in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday, charged with injuring with intent.

But what is Youth Aid and is it enough to stop young people from reoffending?

Rein Crystal/Supplied A 14-year-old was at first referred to Youth Aid after a 12-year-old, pictured, was beaten outside McDonald's Glenfield over the weekend. The teenager later appeared in court.

What is Youth Aid?

Youth Aid is the legal and preferred way to deal with

offenders under the age of 18

young people on the verge of offending or are subject to care and protection measures

young people who just need help going in the right direction.

By law, under The Children, Young Persons and Their Families Act 1989, criminal proceedings should not be instituted against a child or young person if there is an alternative means of dealing with the matter – unless the public interest requires otherwise.

“Ultimately we try to keep young people out of court and deal with their offending alternatively,” said constable Rob Gormly​, one of the country’s Youth Aid officers.

“We still hold them to account, and with the victim’s views in mind – and yes, there are some kids who need those court-monitored restrictions, boundaries and sentences, if their offending is at that threshold. But court is not always the way forward.”

Stuff The law states criminal proceedings should not be instituted against a child or young person if there is an alternative means of dealing with the matter – unless the public interest requires otherwise.

What does a Youth Aid programme involve?

When police officers are handed a file with an offence committed by someone under the age of 18, they first consider whether a warning is appropriate.

A warning is deemed “more than sufficient” if it’s a minor offence, victimless, or the young person has no prior offences, sergeant Rhys Smith​ said.

For more serious offending, the young person is put on an alternative action plan, completing community work as part of an intervention – outside the judicial system – to deal with the offending.

“This is where a lot of our work is done. Alternative action is basically just looking for a way to deal with the issues of offending, addressing the needs of the child and trying to prevent them from further offending.”

For example, if a young person is caught in the back of a stolen car, their alternative action plan could involve a meeting with the families involved to discuss what needs to be done to address the needs of the offender as well as the victim, Smith said.

Supplied Sergeant Rhys Smith is a Youth Aid officer for Auckland City East.

This could mean an apology letter to the victim, some support for schooling if they’re regularly truant, or a referral to social or mentoring services.

“The plan is very much tailored specifically for the youth. It's early intervention and a chance to get at the root of what's causing the offending before it escalates to court.”

What is the difference between Youth Aid and Youth Court?

The main difference is in the seriousness of the offence. Less serious cases go through Youth Aid and more serious crimes go to Youth Court, but it can depend on the circumstances of the crime and the young person involved.

As for the consequences, Youth Court cases could result in the child going to a youth justice residence, but this was avoided where possible.

Stuff Youth Court cases could result in the child going to a youth justice residence, but this is avoided where possible.

Is Youth Aid just a slap on the wrist?

Youth Aid has drawn criticism for being nothing more than a “slap on the wrist” with offenders completing the programme only to reoffend.

Smith said this wasn’t the outcome in most cases and this mentality had affected the level of victim involvement in the programme.

“It's really important to try and get the victims to feel part of the plan. It's good for the victims to see something has happened, and it's also great for the accountability of the offender.”

He said some victims wanted to be “actively involved” and would come along to family group conferences or be part of a restorative action.

“Whereas other victims, don't really want to have much to do with it at all either because they’ve moved on or feel like nothing decent is going to happen.

“Their mentality is they’ll just go out and reoffend, so why bother being part of the process?”

Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash Sergeant Rhys Smith said some victims wanted to be “actively involved” and would come along to family group conferences or be part of a restorative action.

How do police know if the programme has been successful?

The Youth Aid programme is a written plan with conditions which need to be met over a certain period of time.

The programme is only completed if the offender has met all the requirements within the given time frame, meaning the victim has been addressed as well as the causes of the offending.

If the requirements have not been met, the plan can be extended. But for those who reoffend, their case is escalated to court.

“There's a lot of people we work with in the community who are part of the plan, and work to support the child,” Smith said.

“It’s about ensuring the child’s needs are met, so they don’t go on to reoffend and harm the community further.”

