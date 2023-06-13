Man accused in Christchurch homicide investigation has charge withdrawn

Luther Anderson-Kingi with father Rangi Kingi, who was found dead at a Bryndwr, Christchurch home in February.

An assault charge laid against a man over an alleged Christchurch homicide has been withdrawn.

Stuff understands Rangi Kingi was the man found dead after emergency services were called to Eden Place, Bryndwr, in February. Another man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old man who was injured during the incident was then released from hospital into police custody, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant previously said.

He was subsequently charged with common assault – which was withdrawn at a hearing at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday in front of Judge Tony Couch.

Crown prosecutor Kerry White sought leave to withdraw the charge, which was granted.

The man’s appearance on Tuesday was excused. He has name suppression.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, Farrant said in the earlier statement, and no one else has been charged over Kingi’s death.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, earlier said the seriously injured man was the only tenant of the Kāinga Ora house where Kingi was found.

Supplied Police at Eden Place in Bryndwr where Rangi Kingi was found dead and another man seriously injured.

They did not hear anything, but looked out their window to see the man being put into an ambulance with what appeared to be a “bashed face”.

They did not know a person was dead inside the home until later, they said.

The neighbour said they had contacted Kāinga Ora “for months” to get help for the tenant.

Kingi’s son, Luther Anderson-Kingi, said he was heartbroken and had no idea why or how his father died.

“He loved his partner and kids… he was amazing. He used to take us all on crazy river tracks and walkways. He loved to fish and dive and bring kai home for everyone.”

Anderson-Kingi said his father was a “hard-working man” who would do anything for his two sons and daughter.