Two people seriously injured in Otago crash, police appeal for information

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Allanton-Waihola Road, Otago, on Tuesday evening (file photo).

Two people suffered serious injuries when two vehicles collided on Allanton-Waihola Rd (SH1), 10 minutes south of Dunedin Airport.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash that occurred about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

“Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit was advised.

The road has now reopened after diversion were earlier put in place.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two trucks were sent to the scene from Lookout Point and Outram.

“All persons were out of the vehicles when we arrived and we helped St John with two patients,” the spokesperson said.

A statement shared by police thanked first responding members of the public “who provided excellent care at the scene”.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage.

Information can be shared by calling 105 and referencing job number P054984548, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.