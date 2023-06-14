Man found in boot after serious crash in Otago

Police are investigating a serious crash south of Dunedin.

A vehicle with six people inside, including a man in the boot, was involved in a serious crash south of Dunedin.

Two people suffered serious injuries when two vehicles collided on Allanton-Waihola Rd (SH1), 10 minutes south of Dunedin Airport, about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the six occupants of the northbound vehicle included two adult women, two school-aged children, and two adult men, aged in their 20s.

One of those adult men was in the boot of the car at the time of the crash, he said.

The car, which was being driven by one of the women, lost control on the road and struck a red ute, driven by a sole occupant who tried to avoid the crash.

“Unfortunately he has been unable to.”

An update on the injured was unavailable, including whether the man in the boot was one of those injured.

Police were still seeking witnesses, and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage was asked to contact them.

Information can be shared by calling police on 105 and referencing job number P054984548, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.