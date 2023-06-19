Free self-defence classes offered to 12-year-old attacked outside McDonald's

The 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

A number of Auckland gyms have banded together to offer free training and self-defence classes to a 12-year-old attacked outside a McDonald's on June 10.

The girl was at McDonald's in Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore with three classmates – enjoying a meal and laughing in conversation – when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girl's sister Rein Crystal​ said.

The girl apologised, Crystal said, but was attacked and had to seek hospital treatment for her injuries.

After Stuff broke the story that weekend, former New Zealand welterweight Muay Thai champion Blake Tomlinson​ got in touch on Wednesday, saying the story had resonated with him, and he had organised for the girl to receive free training at several gyms across Auckland.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The girl told Stuff she remembered being “kicked for a few times”.

The owners of at least six gyms based either on the North shore where the girl resides, or in central Auckland, had volunteered as of Thursday morning.

”A lot of us started learning martial arts after being bullied or to increase our confidence,” Tomlinson said.

“Assault is a really traumatic experience, so I thought she could benefit from learning some self-defence skills or lessons in Muay Thai to rebuild her self-esteem and her confidence.”

Jason Vorster,​ owner of martial arts school Shuriken NZ​ based in Wairau Valley, said he felt “sorry for the poor girl” which was why he decided to help.

“I have 150 kids in my class getting beaten up every day of their lives. My gym is full of young kids wanting to learn self-defence,” he said.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year.

Vorster said martial arts was a way to increase self-confidence, and once trained, his students felt no one could pick on them because they knew how to defend themselves.

“I know how hard it must be for her to even go out now, and I'd love to help her. My gym is open for her and I won't charge her anything. Just let her come and train and build up some confidence,” he said.

Vinny Mahoni​ owner of The Combat Centre​ in Whenuapai, had also volunteered to train the girl for free.

He said it was “sad” to see children who didn’t know how to defend themselves, being “beaten up”.

“It’s really sad. There is an increasing need for children to learn how to walk around with mana and purpose,” he said.

Tony Angelov​, director of City Lee Gar Thai Boxing​ based in Mt Eden, said he was “quite sickened” by what had happened to the girl.

“I'm more than happy for her to come and do some self-defence training for her self-confidence,” he said.

When Stuff asked the girl whether she would be taking up the offers for self-defence training, she laughed before saying: “Yes, hopefully it will help me to build some confidence and feel safe to go out again.”

She said she was grateful and wanted to thank the public for their support.

“I feel like people are so thoughtful and that’s really nice,” she said.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with intent to injure in relation to the incident and appeared in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday.