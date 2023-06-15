'Scared' 12-year-old girl breaks silence on attack outside McDonald's

The 12-year-old girl was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

A 12-year-old girl who was attacked outside an Auckland McDonald's on Saturday says she is “grateful” for the outpouring of love and support she has received since the ordeal.

The girl was enjoying a meal with her friends and laughing in conversation, when two girls at another table “mistakenly” believed they were being laughed at, the girl's sister Rein Crystal​ said.

The girl apologised, Crystal said, but was attacked and had to seek hospital treatment for her injuries.

Speaking publicly for the first time, the 12-year-old told Stuff she was doing “OK”.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The girl remembers being “kicked for a few times”.

“All I remember is being kicked for a few times and that I apologised. I can also remember people wiping my blood.”

She said was “happy” someone had been charged but was worried about leaving her house.

“I don't feel safe going out. I’m scared it will happen again,” she said.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The family had only moved to New Zealand in August last year.

“But I’m happy [a person] has been charged, and I hope no one else has to get hurt.”

After Stuff broke the story over the weekend, members of the public had contacted the family to offer their support.

A Givealittle page was set up by a Glenfield local, and community advocates working with refugees and new migrants have visited the family.

Blake Tomlinson​ a former New Zealand welterweight Muay Thai champion, contacted Stuff on Wednesday, saying the story had resonated with him, and he had organised for the girl to receive free training at several gyms in Auckland.

When Stuff asked the girl whether she would take Tomlinson up on his offer, she laughed before saying: “Yes, hopefully it will help me to build some confidence and feel safe to go out again.”

She said she was grateful and wanted to thank the public for their support.

“I feel like people are so thoughtful and that’s really nice,” she said.

A 14-year-old was at first referred to Youth Aid in relation to the incident before appearing in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday, charged with injuring with intent.