'Help, help': Woman seriously injured in Christchurch dog attack

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was mauled by a dog.

Desperate cries of help were heard coming from a Christchurch home as a dog mauled a woman, leaving her with serious injures.

Police were called to reports of a dog attack at the property in Truman Rd, Bryndwr about 5.50pm on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found one of three dogs at the address mauling a woman, Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

Officers were unable to restrain the dog. Given the risk to the woman’s life the decision was made to shoot it, and it died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious leg and hand injuries.

Todd said it appeared the woman was attacked when she tried to split up a dog fight.

It’s unclear if the woman lived at the property, which is owned by Kāinga Ora, or if she was visiting.

A nearby resident said she heard a woman yelling “help neighbours, help” and called police.

Another said her son had heard a woman yelling “get it off me”.

A resident said the property where the dog attack happened was frequented by gang members, and there was often trouble there. Bricks had been thrown windows, and people seemed to come and go at all hours of the day and night.

No-one was home at the property when Stuff visited on Thursday morning.

Todd said inquiries were ongoing and no-one had been arrested in connection with the incident.